SCHEER: Let's not return to 'normal,' please

A lot of people are interested in a return to "normal."
I'm not.
Not at all.
A return to "normal" is just about the worst thing that could happen to all of us who live and work here in Niagara County.
"Normal" has not been kind to this community.
"Normal" has meant, in general, stagnation, decline and loss.
While I'm no fan of political talk or campaign slogans, I do like what Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been saying lately about the road forward. It actually makes a lot of sense from a Niagara Falls and Niagara County perspective.
Cuomo keeps talking about ways to "build back better."
Is this our goal around here?
Why wouldn't it be?
As America continues to slowly reopen, convincing people that it's safe to fly will be one of the biggest challenges.
In this environment, Niagara County has one of the best things going for it in the entire world. It has those majestic Falls, which some would-be travelers may have already "virtually" while on lockdown.
Once they can, like "Field of Dreams," people will come.
That's not our problem.
People always come, each summer by the millions, to see those Falls.
What they do after that has been the issue.
When they don't find much to do outside of Niagara Falls State Park, they tend to leave.
Many don't find their way to Center Street in Lewiston or to the Erie Canal in Lockport or to Niawanda Park along the Niagara River in North Tonawanda.
Many of them don't even find their way off the beaten path in downtown Niagara Falls to any of the businesses along the city's Third Street Business District.
Many of them do find their way across the border to Canada, where they tend to stay because there is more to see and do.
Of course, all of us know all this already. It's been talked and written about and even studied for decades now.
It has, sadly, become our "normal."
We must fix this, come to a collective realization that this place deserves far better.
The stakes have never been higher.
All those small businesses, bars, restaurants and coffee shops you enjoyed patronizing in your respective communities across Niagara County are struggling to survive right now.
"Building back better" may be the key to their survival.
With all those millions of tourists coming to the area each year, they should be thriving, not just scraping by.
They need a "new normal" to replace the old.
This community is uniquely positioned for a rebound because it has things you can't find anywhere else in the world: The Falls, the Niagara Gorge, the history of the Erie Canal and so much more. One of the most attractive parks in America - Niagara Falls State Park - is right here. Up the road, Lewiston is home to one of the most prosperous entities in the entire nation - a hydropower operation that generates hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue each year simply be capitalizing on the natural power that comes with those Falls.
We're not poor here.
We're rich.
It's our priorities that are a mess.
The fact that this county continues to fail to capitalize on such rich potential is quite literally a national tragedy.
In light of all of this, a return to "normal" cannot be acceptable.
Call it "Building Back Better."
Call it "Making Niagara Great Again."
Call it whatever you want, just don't let it be more of the same.
As bad as the pandemic has been on everyone and just about everything, coming out of it offers an opportunity to truly embrace change.
To simply return to what we recognize as "normal" would be the latest in a long string of the kind of disappointments and failures that got us here in the first place.
Contact News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.