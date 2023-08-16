There was a time when Larry DeLong never imagined he’d write one book, much less two.
This week, however, the former Niagara Falls businessman who owned and operated the Portage House bar on Portage Road from 1974 to 2005, celebrated the publication of his second book “No Purple Heart for PTSD — Vietnam War Experiences.”
His new book follows his initial writing venture, “It’s Not Easy Being Me: Bar Hopping Through Life,” which DeLong published on Amazon in December.
DeLong, who is retired and living in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, started writing on a regular basis more than a decade ago when he was diagnosed with what doctors told him was a life-threatening form of throat cancer.
In between chemotherapy treatments, he started keeping a daily writing routine where he focused mainly on his experiences growing up in Niagara Falls, hanging out in bars and nightclubs as a teenager and young adult and, later in life, some of the fond memories he had of owning the Portage House bar and adult entertainment club.
“It’s like a type of relief,” DeLong said of writing. “People keep constantly asking me, ‘Larry, I don’t know how you do it.’ I say, ‘I don’t know. I just do it.’ I get asked that all the time.”
DeLong not only survived the cancer diagnosis but is now celebrating the publication of his second book. He received the first copies of “No Purple Heart for PTSD,” this week. The book offers readers a look at DeLong’s experiences while he served in the U.S. military during the Vietnam War.
Drafted into the war at age 21 on Nov. 25, 1964, DeLong, like a lot of men his age at the time, thought it was important to do his part to serve his country.
The experience, he said, changed him forever.
DeLong spent his first six months in Vietnam in combat and the remainder of his tour of duty in various hospitals battling stomach and flesh-eating parasites.
In 1966, he finally overcame his health issues and returned to the United States.
“When they sent me over to Vietnam, I knew I wasn’t going over on a vacation or to sit behind a desk or anything like that,” he said. “I was being sent over there to fight.
“The old saying war is hell is absolutely true, not only the war part but just the conditions,” he added.
Both of Delong’s books are available for purchase on Amazon.
LOSS OF A LOVED ONE
Since moving out of the Falls and to Myrtle Beach, DeLong has tried to return for at least one annual visit to Western New York where he stays in a hotel room at Casale’s Tavern on Buffalo Avenue, which is owned by his good friend, Joe Casale.
DeLong’s return trip this week is bittersweet as it will involve a celebration of life for his daughter, Sharon A. DeLong, who passed away on July 8 at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. She was 60.
Sharon was a youth coordinator at St. George’s Cathedral in Falls and an avid Buffalo Bills fan whose greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she is survived by her sons, James DeLong and Robert (Crystal McCartney) DeLong; grandchildren, Karissa, Kiera, Lana, Maya, and James Jr.; brothers, Larry DeLong Jr., and Jim DeLong; beloved cat, Teddy “Fatty”. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend a service celebrating Sharon’s life starting at 6 p.m. tonight at Wilbur’s, 504 Cayuga Drive, Niagara Falls.
