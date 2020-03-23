SCHEER: For the love of Mary

At times like these, I think of Mary Piasecki.
Regular readers of my column know who she is.
She is my grandmother, “Little Gran” as she was known to our family.
Mary was of the generation of Americans who was old enough to remember what the world was like after the big stock market crash of 1929. She learned how to make do with less, sometimes nothing much at all, during the Great Depression. She lost a brother who went overseas to fight for his country and never came back during World War II.
Mary Piasecki is one of the great touchstones in my life. I am forever grateful for having spent so much time with her as a boy and a young man.
She was a woman of modest means and great faith.
She could be a tough disciplinarian.
You learned to pick up your toys because you knew her threats to throw them in the garbage were real if you didn’t.
While in hindsight I sometimes value her tough love most of all, I’ll never forget her moments of true generosity and support.
She slipped me tens and twenties here and there whenever she could and gave me dozens of little change purses filled with pennies, nickels, dimes, quarters, half dollars and silver dollars just so she could give me something and so I’d have a little bit of money.
When we worked hard on an indoor cleaning project or outdoors trimming up in the yard, she would “pay” me by taking me out for dinner or, when I was younger, taking me to the store so I could buy a toy or a game.
In her own small ways, she helped us learn the importance of earning our own way.
My grandmother walked or took a bus everywhere.
When she went to the Broadway market, she carried her own bags with her and we carried back only enough food to fit in those bags and that were comfortable enough to carry.
Mary Piasecki did not deal in “more” or “volume.”
She lived with “less” and “enough.”
Mary preached patience and self control.
We were taught to wait our turns and to never take it all if someone else still needed some.
Wherever Mary Piasecki went, she was fond of saying “she walked with the Lord.”
When a man tried to steal her purse while she was out for an evening stroll, she chased after him, looking to beat him with that same purse as he ran away.
When my aunt later asked if my grandmother was afraid, she reminded all of us that she never had anything to worry about because God was always by her side.
My grandmother never wavered in her spirit or her ability to tell anyone - and I mean anyone - just exactly what she thought in the moment she was thinking it.
She was fond of telling people with whom she disagreed to go “take a poop,” only her preferred word started with an ‘s’ and ended with a ‘t.’
She may have been a holy woman, but she was also not above using a well-timed swear word when she felt the need.
When duty called, Mary Piasecki consistently stepped up.
She had a son who was born with down’s syndrome and other health issues whom doctors insisted would not live beyond a few months.
She rejected the doctors’ views and took him out of the hospital and brought him home.
She fed him with an eye dropper until he was well enough to start eating on his own.
She managed to keep Uncle Stevie alive and well for 51 years.
When my mother’s school had a problem that posed a potential fire hazard, Mary pushed for construction of a new building. When school officials balked, Mary organized a community march on town hall as part of a successful effort to get them to understand the error of their ways.
When it came time for them to set the first stone at the new building site, my grandmother nudged those same school officials out of the picture frame and encouraged her fellow marchers to get together for the newspaper photo. She knew full well that the regular people, not the big shots from the school board, deserved the recognition for getting the job done.
I could literally fill a book with amazing Little Gran stories, and just might if this pandemic drags on long enough.
So what would Mary Piasecki do in our current situation?
I imagine she would do a lot of the same things she did her entire life.
She would take just enough to get by while making sure her neighbors, friends and family members had enough for themselves.
She would expect all of her children and her grandchildren to conduct themselves to the highest of standards no matter what was happening around them.
She would keep moving and working because she did not abide by idle time.
She would, of course, keep praying and reminding the rest of us that there’s great power in things like faith and perseverance.
She would remind us about all the pain she witnessed, and America witnessed, only to come through better for it on the other side.
“Little Gran” would keep going because she knew full well that tough times don’t last, tough people do.
For a 4-foot, 9-inch Polish woman from Cheektowaga, Mary Piasecki knew a great deal about old-fashioned concepts like American pride, ingenuity and strength.
To this virus, I’m sure she’d say “go take a s--t.”
And she’d mean it, too.
Contact News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
