Niagara Falls filmmaker, Ken Cosentino, center, and Niagara Falls Councilman and actor Bill Kennedy, second from the left, are hopeful plans for a new, $50 million movie and television production studio in Buffalo will spur additional interest in television and movie production in the Falls and Niagara County. Pictured here during the Buffalo Dreams Fantastic Film Festival are, from left to right, former New York State Film Commissioner Lloyd Kaufman, Kennedy, Cosentino, Elizabeth Houlihan, Pat Kaufman and Marcus Ganci-Rotella.