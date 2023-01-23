I promised from the get-go of the 2022-23 NFL season that I would resign myself to being less of a passionate follower and observer of the Buffalo Bills.
It’s just too hard on my psyche to follow this team the way I have for, I don’t know, 45-plus years now.
Like so many New Year’s resolutions in the past, my preseason promise went out the window on the first snap of the first Bills preseason game.
I’m heartbroken for my team and the faithful who have followed the Bills through good times and bad all these decades.
I am particularly sad for my 84-year-old father who has been enduring this pain for a lot longer than I have.
My feelings today — sadness, disappointment, frustration, uncertainty — is the same as it has been with the Bills seemingly forever.
It’s a feeling many of you reading this right now clearly understand.
There is, of course, more optimism than usual, an understanding that these Bills at least have a decent front office, coaching staff and a top-tier quarterback in Josh Allen.
While I do feel bad, I still do not feel as bad as I did when I was literally despondent for weeks after the Allen-led Bills lost to the Houston Texans in overtime after having a double-digit lead in the 2019 wild-card game.
Don’t get me started on that game.
It still haunts me.
The feelings this time around are not worse than enduring a 17-year playoff drought or watching that team from New England win all those Super Bowls.
It’s still a tough, though, knowing these Bills who have been pretty good weren’t anywhere near good enough on Sunday to beat those Bengals.
The collective Bills Mafia now looks ahead to another offseason of “what ifs?” and “what nows?”
Throughout this season, I encouraged fellow fans over and over and over again to join me in resigning themselves to the fate of other fan bases that are devoted to other lovable long-time losers like the Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Lions or Minnesota Vikings.
With each passing year, I’m reminded more and more of the very real possibility that I’m committed to following a professional sports franchise that may never actually win it all in my lifetime.
It won’t feel like that come the start of the next season in September but, for now, on a cold, dreary, snow-covered day in mid-January, there’s that old familiar sense of sadness.
I won’t be able to fully shake it off for at least a few more weeks, not until after some other team has won this year’s Super Bowl and I allow myself to move on from “Why not us?” to the more-hopeful position of “well, maybe this could finally be our year.”
