Samantha Bassett and the staff at the Little Bakery in Niagara Falls have what some might consider an odd business philosophy.
Over at the bakery at 19th Street and Elmwood Avenue, they take great pride in giving food away.
They give away pizza.
They give away sandwiches.
Most days, they give away bread — dozens and dozens and dozens of loaves of bread.
Bassett, who took over the site of the former Trusello's Bakery and reopened it as the Little Bakery in 2018, does want to make money because that's the best way to stay in business.
But, she says, offering help to those in need in her hometown offers its own rewards.
"As long as somebody gets something, even if we don't make any money, that's OK," said the 26-year-old Bassett. "If somebody was hungry and they needed food, we want to give it to them."
What drives this charitable business model?
A love of the Falls, a desire to meet a community need and the good feeling of knowing the business supports more than just a bottom line.
"I grew up in Niagara Falls," said Bassett. "I've been here my whole life. It's my hometown and I just want to do something for everybody."
It turns out such generosity can be contagious.
The bakery's has been getting support and donations — both of food items and money — from public officials and others who have contributed to the cause.
"It's just been amazing from the beginning. Our community is helping us to help other people in the community," Bassett said.
Doing "something for everybody" is a tougher proposition when so many more people are out of work during a global pandemic.
On Thursday, when more than 200 people clogged the streets during the food distribution program at the Niagara Falls Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue, Samantha and her team quickly realized they didn't have enough bread to cover everyone.
They went back to the bakery and brought back more loaves because, well, that's just what they do.
Bassett said she doesn't like to see anyone in need anywhere, especially during these difficult times.
Giving, she said, literally helps her sleep better at night.
"I feel like a lot of corporations are all bout the money, money money and we are not about that," she said.
The Little Bakery's operation has drawn a lot of the right kind of attention.
Councilman Ken Tompkins stopped in last week to drop off a donation of potato chips and cases of cookies. Acting Sheriff Michael Felicetti is going to help make sandwiches today. A staff member from the office of U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Niagara Falls, dropped off a formal proclamation honoring the business and its owners. Another proclamation was in the works from the Niagara Falls City Council before the pandemic derailed plans for a formal presentation.
"The city is very aware, very appreciative," Tompkins said. "This an exceptional business. Nobody does what they are doing."
The Little Bakery will continue its unique way of doing business today when it hands out what's expected to be thousands of ham and cheese sandwiches, free of charge, while supplies last. To promote social distancing, staffers will be bringing the sandwiches out to people's cars for them.
In return, the people who run The Little Bakery will get back what they like most - a sense of charity and community that money just can't buy.
"It just brings everybody closer together," Bassett said. "We are going to have tons. We are going to go until we don't have any sandwiches left. The more the merrier to be honest."
Mark Scheer is the regional news director for the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers. He can be reached by email or by calling 716-282-2311, ext. 2250.
