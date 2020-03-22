To the faithful, the message will be familiar.
In our strange and interesting times, the delivery must be different.
Inside the church at the Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue in Niagara Falls, services will take place at 11 a.m. today, just like any other Sunday.
As church leaders continue to contend with the complexities of COVID-19, instead of offering words and song to a house full of worshippers, they will be taping the entire service to replay online for audience members who will be able to watch from their homes starting at 1:30 p.m.
The online replay, available on the church’s website (salvationarmyniagarafalls.online.church) will allow for real-time responses, giving viewers the opportunity to comment or request prayers for personal matters or for the community, the country or the world.
It’s a substantial change in the way of doing business for a close-knit church where members are accustomed to spending part of their Sundays gathered closely together.
They normally exchange copious amounts of hugs and handshakes and blessings.
Today, they will be forced to adjust to figuring out how to stay close from afar.
“People are down,” said Major Stephen Carroll, commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army. “It’s hard. We’re a social people. We’re used to being and groups and being together.”
The virus has forced Carroll, who oversees Salvation Army operations with his wife, Major Delia Carroll, to cancel church programs and limit interaction among staff members, volunteers and individuals seeking support.
These days, people who need food from the church pantry are asked to make an appointment. They must stop in the lobby, take a look at a list of available items, circle the things they want and wait for a bag to be brought out to them.
Food requests are way up right now as some people are struggling to find opportunities to get to the store and others are finding empty shelves or a lack of the food items they want inside the stores.
Emotions are running high as well as demonstrated by a thankful mom’s response when Carroll brought her family some much-needed groceries this past week.
“She didn’t know where her food was coming from,” he said. “She met me at the porch in tears.”
So what does a man of faith tell the flock in these uncertain times?
One of Carroll’s main messages involves a simple yet effective move: Making telephone calls.
“I’m trying to encourage people to call each other and just tell them ‘I’m thinking about you,’” Carroll said. “We need contact. We need to be in contact with each other.”
The big goal, Carroll said, is to get everyone to start telling everyone to start looking up, not down.
He wants people to understand they are not alone.
“People need to hear that,” he said. “You need to hear that from someone other than yourself.”
In Carroll’s faith, he believes God calls people to serve one another.
As any good pastor would, he cited the following Bible passage - Galatians 5:22-23.
It reads: “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. Against such things there is no law.”
In a time where many new rules have been implemented to promote social distancing and staying away from one another, there’s still no law against decency.
Carroll believes the best people can do is to practice not only social distancing, but spreading of love, joy, peace, forbearance, kindness, goodness, faithfulness and self-control.
“We need to do more of that as a people,” he said.
“We can get through this together,” he added.
Amen to that.
Contact Regional News Director Mark Scheer at 282-2311, ext. 2250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.