Midway through the fourth quarter, Josh Allen started running to his right. Without stopping, he uncorked a 56-yard throw into the lap of a falling Stefon Diggs in the end zone.
It was a throw Allen likely sailed during his first two seasons. He left the pocket too early and didn’t set his feet. If he remains in the pocket, Allen hits Diggs in stride for a walk-in score. But Allen’s mechanics and accuracy have improved so much that he was able to get the ball where it had to be for the game-clinching score.
Allen made the jaw-dropping plays that made him the preseason favorite to win MVP in Buffalo’s 31-10 romp of the defending Super Bowl champion Rams, but his accuracy and control of the offense are going to be the key for him to actually win it.
Last season it was obvious Allen was becoming more cerebral pre-snap. He was able to get the Bills into the right play when the original call wasn’t there. During the playoffs he was cunning after the snap, limiting the arm-arrogance plays that haunted him during the first two seasons, and he was once again intelligent in both areas against Los Angeles.
ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS!!!📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/p48vi9M996— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022
“Just trying to be smart with the football, allowing our guys to catch and run,” Allen said. “... I had a couple plays I wish I had back tonight. I think every game you’re going to have those, but just allowing our guys to catch the ball in space and make plays and I think they did a heck of a job.”
The Rams denied throws downfield early and Aaron Donald’s presence doesn’t allow quarterbacks to hold the ball, so Allen didn’t hesitate, averaging 2.47 seconds until throw and 1.63 seconds on his third-quarter touchdown to Isaiah McKenzie, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.
Part of the quick release was a willingness to throw underneath to running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss a combined eight times, while completing career-best 10 consecutive passes to start the game.
Going 26 of 31, Allen’s 83.9% completion percentage was the highest in a regular season game in franchise history, coming on the heels of completing 77.4% in the postseason last year.
Allen is starting to look like the quarterbacks who picked the Bills apart for 20 years. The ball left his hand early, went to the right place in the right location. No down or distance seemed insurmountable and the Bills went 9 for 10 on third downs.
Touchdown from the face of the franchise to the face of the franchise. 📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/yFovhntzdJ— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022
“We had to be efficient offensively, in part at least a little bit, because of what Aaron does and how quickly he can get to the quarterback,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “If you hold the ball too long back there, he’s going to show up or somebody else is going to show up. … Josh was very patient and the receivers were running crisp routes.”
Hubris remains Allen’s biggest challenge. While he has cut down the hero-ball plays, it’s hard for a guy who makes superhero plays to not think he’s a superhero sometimes. On the one play Allen held the ball too long, he made a prep-level mistake by throwing late over the middle and it was intercepted by Troy Hill, one of four Bills turnovers in the game.
On a play Allen should have held a half-second longer, Isaiah McKenzie was working himself open across the middle. Allen instead opted to throw for a pass interference call that didn’t come. His prayer to Gabe Davis didn’t have much chance to be completed, the lone failed third down conversion.
Allen didn’t attempt to run often in the first half, but he did in the second half, finishing as the team’s leading rusher with 56 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
He took a lot of hits, some seemingly unnecessary, but Allen made it pretty clear opponents of his running frequency are likely wasting their breath, saying, “I want to win games no matter how I can do it. That’s just an example of what I’m willing to do to win the game, keep moving the ball and get a first down. It’s all in the heat of the moment and guys appreciate that.”
🚨 Josh Allen stiff arm alert! 🚨📺: @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/Pk5wFFPtNC— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) September 9, 2022
Allen proved Thursday that he is willing to hang in the pocket and the more fruitful it is, the more it will happen. Ken Dorsey called a strong first game as offensive coordinator, but there still weren’t many run-after-the-catch opportunities. If other players can get the ball in space, Allen won’t feel as compelled to do it himself.
The hits Allen takes while running the ball are a necessary evil. Injuries come for every quarterback eventually, and no quarterback in the modern era has possessed his combination of arm talent and unique running ability.
For now, fans and coaches will have to bite their tongues and enjoy the ride.
