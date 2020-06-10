RUFFOLO: NFMMC: Leading the way to halt COVID-19 spread and address disparities

Our world has been turned upside down by COVID-19. The pandemic has laid bare deep rooted health disparities.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has been compelled to make some heartbreaking changes. To stop the spread of infection, we could not allow family members to visit loved ones who are medical center patients or Schoellkopf Health Center residents.
COVID-19 completely changed the way we work: donning personal protective equipment such as N-95 respirator masks, gowns and face shields, practicing extreme hand hygiene, undergoing daily health screenings and having our temperatures taken in our workplace -- sometimes two or three times in a single work shift.
The pain of this pandemic has been borne by the Niagara community. At our downtown campus alone we have diagnosed 180 confirmed cases of this pernicious disease – 15 percent of all Niagara County cases as of this writing. Fifteen of those patients – or 20 percent of the county’s total – lost their lives to COVID-19. We grieve with every loss.
Particularly distressing is the fact that minorities have been hardest hit, especially in a city where nearly one of every four residents is a person of color. In fact, the percentage of African American residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 is nearly three times the percentage of white residents who tested positive.
These and other findings were clearly a call to action.
Very early in our pandemic response, we began mapping the addresses of patients who tested positive for COVID-19. In doing so we identified some neighborhoods as COVID-19 hot spots.
More often than not, those neighborhoods included housing complexes – some with 200 or more apartments – in which large numbers of people live in very close proximity to one another. Some of those neighborhoods have significant populations of minority residents.
As Niagara’s leading healthcare provider, we knew it was incumbent upon us to use that information to initiate widespread testing and contact tracing that are so important to identifying, isolating, tracing and stopping the spread of COVID-19. We knew we couldn’t wait for people to come to us for testing. We would need to go to them.
Enter Mayor Robert Restaino and Niagara Falls Housing Authority Executive Director Clifford Scott. Both of these community leaders publicly endorsed our plan to immediately initiate targeted COVID-19 testing in city neighborhoods as a priority for protecting the health of our community and restoring its local economy.
Within a very short time, our mobile testing team has conducted or scheduled diagnostic testing at five Niagara Falls Housing Authority sites and at the independently owned Niagara Towers. With the support of Niagara University’s president, the Rev. James J. Maher, C.M., and city school Superintendent Mark Laurrie, we are now conducting weekly testing for staff and faculty members at Niagara University. Memorial will begin offering testing to families participating in the lunch distribution program at city school sites, including Hyde Park Elementary School and Harry F. Abate Elementary School.
Over the past month, we have provided COVID-19 testing seven days a week and have tested more than 2,500 local residents.
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has a proud tradition of making extraordinary efforts to reduce health care disparities for racial minorities and people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in areas such as cardiovascular disease, primary care and behavioral health. Through Memorial’s new affiliation with the Roswell Park Cancer Care Network, we are on our way to addressing cancer-related service inequities.
Memorial is proud of its focused efforts to improve the health of the Niagara community. We leave the four walls of the hospital and reach out to the community to provide postnatal care to high-risk moms, to deliver top-notch care management services to 3,000 Medicaid clients and to educate neighborhood residents on cancer prevention and screening.
As we all struggle to cope with the changes and losses brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, we pledge to carry on our meaningful and effective ways to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus. We pledge to protect the most vulnerable among us from COVID-19 and other diseases. And, we pledge to continue working with members of the recently announced Niagara Falls Health Equity Task Force to eliminate racial and ethnic disparities in health care.
Joseph A. Ruffolo is the president & CEO of Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
