As the leading healthcare provider in the Niagara region, we are deeply concerned about the recent announcement by Catholic Health to cut a number of essential services at Mount St. Mary’s Hospital. These service cuts, which include surgery, dialysis, imaging, maternity, GI, and some inpatient beds, will undoubtedly have a significant impact on the healthcare options available to Niagara County residents.
We understand the gravity of this situation, as it not only limits the service options for our community but also affects approximately 100 dedicated employees who will be impacted by these changes. This news is further compounded by the upcoming closure of Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport next week, which adds to the challenges faced by our region.
As the only full-service healthcare delivery system in Niagara County, Memorial remains resolute in our commitment to serving and ensuring the well-being of our residents. We owe thanks to Governor Hochul, the Department of Health, and our legislative representatives for their unwavering support of Memorial’s mission and the essential services it offers to Niagara County.
We want to assure the community that our comprehensive services, coupled with our national service accreditations and esteemed partnerships, demonstrate our dedication to delivering the highest standard of care.
Within our range of inpatient services, we offer specialized units such as a cardiac/stroke unit, a medical–surgical unit, an ICU, a Labor and Delivery unit, and the only Adult Inpatient Psychiatry unit in Niagara County. These services demonstrate our dedication to addressing the diverse healthcare needs of our community.
In addition, Memorial goes beyond the walls of our hospital by serving as a Center for Community Health. Operating five primary care centers, a large outpatient adult mental health clinic, The Wound Center of Niagara, a Health Home, and several innovative community-based services, we confidently provide accessible and holistic care to our residents.
Memorial will continue to collaborate closely with community partners, local organizations, and governmental entities to mitigate the impact of the narrowing healthcare options in Niagara County. The Memorial team believes in the power of unity, and we will work tirelessly to continue to offer robust, high-quality Niagara County-based healthcare services that are easily accessible to local residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.