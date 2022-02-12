ROBERTS: Who are the real conservatives?

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the morning. Less wind later on. Morning high of 37F with temps falling to near 20. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.