ROBERTS: What will Manchin do?

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of light rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.