PFEIFFER: From a crime reporter to a crime victim

In the course of my career, crime is a topic I’ve become a bit of an expert in.
I’ve interviewed more members of law enforcement than I could ever count. The same is true for crime victims.
And I’ve even sat face-to-face with admitted criminals to talk about their lives.
My first-hand experiences with crime haven’t amounted to much. I had a shed at my house burglarized and some guy on parole tried rolling my portable gas grill down the street one summer.
(That didn’t work out too well, cause he did it in front of my neighbors. A short time later, Buffalo Police had him in handcuffs and he was headed back to prison.)
My car has been broken into three times and I’ve beaten the odds with the culprits arrested in two of those cases.
All those crime are known as property crimes. Stuff gets taken, but you as a person, well you’re not in the crosshairs.
But just after midnight on Election Day that changed for me.
I had left the newsroom to run an errand and was returning. I pulled into our parking lot on Third Street, near Ferry Avenue and parked.
I got out of my car and opened the rear driver’s-side door to grab something. Then, without warning, two guys came up behind me, hit me in the back of the head and pushed me up against the car.
“Give us everything you got,” one of them growled. “Give it up. Give it up”
The larger of the two suspects, while trying to pin me, was pushing on my back with what felt like his fist.
The attack startled me but my instinct told me to stay calm and focused. I’ve been fortunate during my career to have had the chance to receive instruction and training in how to stay safe in potentially dangerous situations and that training kicked in.
I refused to give my attackers anything. I used shoulders and elbows to create space between us.
When the larger suspect said, “I’ll pop you, I’ll pop you,” I again focused on the object pressed against my back. I was certain it was only his fist.
I continued to resist.
Now let me be clear. I would never recommend that you behave as I did. I made a hundred split-second judgements that informed my behavior and those judgments were based on training and experience.
The second suspect was able to reach into my jacket pocket and grab a business card case. As he did that, he released his pressure on me and I was able to turn my body and confront the larger suspect.
Gesturing to the Gazette building, I said, “You know I’m a reporter with the Gazette.” I was hoping to startle him.
He stopped his aggression and said “We don’t give a (expletive).” But he also backed up and the second suspect began to run behind my car.
Then the larger suspect also began to move toward the back of my car. As he did, he fired a single shot from what sounded like a starter’s pistol or a cap gun. There was no muzzle flash and a later examination of the pavement showed no evidence of a projectile strike. The two suspects ran through our parking lot and down the alley between Third and Fourth streets. I ran into our building and called police.
In the end, it was the robbery of about 20 to 25 business cards. I was initially a little shaken but I wasn’t hurt and life will go on.
It was a crime of opportunity. Two guys walking down the street, spotting another guy in a dark parking lot and looking to take advantage.
It could have happened anywhere. That it happened in the Falls was just happenstance. I feel as safe here today as I did pulling into the parking lot and getting out of my car.
My advice to folks, and this applies anywhere in the world, is to always be aware of where you are. Always have a plan for if trouble happens and always be prepared to change that plan as trouble might unfold.
It can be a scary world out there. But we should never live our lives in fear. Stay safe and be healthy.
Rick Pfeiffer is the police reporter for the Niagara Gazette.
