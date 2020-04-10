Pfeiffer: DeMarco family left mark on Falls PD

It is that time of year, when some of the Falls Police Department's senior brass start thinking about whether it's time to take off the badge and leave the job of protecting and serving city residents to officers eager for the chance to move up the ranks and grow in their profession.
I get it.
After decades of putting your life on the line for your community, you should be able to walk away and reclaim that family time that was so hard to come by early in a career.
This year is no different than many of the others I've seen in my time here. Some experienced leaders, and some really good guys, will be walking out the door in the next week or two.
In our current environment, they won't be "piped out" by Lt. Dave Cudahy's bagpipes.
Instead, they'll likely quietly say their goodbyes to the men and women they led on the streets and stood shoulder to shoulder with, and then head home.
But they deserve more than just a wave on the way out of 1925 Main St. and I want to tell you about one of them.
I've known Bob DeMarco for my entire tenure at the Gazette. I knew him as a patrolman, a juvenile detective and a patrol lieutenant.
Soft spoken, always had a smile, it was always a pleasure to cross his path. Bob was a very cerebral guy. You could talk to him about books and he had an incredible love of history.
Especially the history of the Falls Police Department.
I remember when he reached out to me about a project he was working on to honor every fallen cop in the history of the NFPD. He had spent countless hours researching and reaching out to relatives of the fallen to make sure they were properly remembered.
If it weren't for Bob DeMarco, you would have never seen the memorial plaques that now mark the spots where those officers made the ultimate sacrifice. It's a lasting legacy for the Falls and for Bob.
What I never knew, until now, was that Bob himself is a pretty important part of the history of the Falls Police Department.
When he ended his last tour of duty on Wednesday, it was the 92nd anniversary of his grandfather's swearing-in as a Falls cop.
Think about that.
And that's not all.
For these last 92 years, members of the DeMarco family have been leaving their mark on multiple law enforcement agencies in this area. I knew Bob was the brother of John DeMarco, who was the deputy superintendent of police when I got here.
Now I've learned the rest of the family saga in police work.
It began with Bob and John's grandfather, also a John DeMarco, who joined the Falls Police in 1928. He served until 1963, when he died in the line-of-duty. He was attempting to arrest a suspect in the City Market, when he suffered a fatal heart attack. In 1963, I'm told, that wasn't considered a death in the line-of-duty. My view would be that is the definition of a line-of-duty death.
In a lot of families, a loss like that might have been the end of the line for police work. Not the DeMarcos.
Bob and John's father, Joseph DeMarco, joined what was then the Niagara Frontier State Park Police in 1948 after first working in the Niagara County Sheriff's Office. He served with the State Park Police until his retirement in 1992.
John followed his grandfather into the ranks of the Falls Police in 1986. He rose through the ranks to the number two post in the department, even serving for awhile as acting superintendent, until he retired in 2013.
A first cousin to Bob and John, Mike Demarco, joined the NFPD around of their grandfather's death. He patrolled the Cataract City streets until his retirement in the early 1990s.
Bob came onto the force in 1990, before ending his 30-year career with the kind of quiet dignity that I suspect has defined the family's days in law enforcement.
For more than nine decades, a DeMarco has worked to make the Falls a better, safer place.
That's what I call a legacy.
