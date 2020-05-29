Pfeiffer: A snowblower theft in May?

Based on the thermometer, at least, it appears summertime has arrived in the Falls.
(OK, we completely missed spring again this year, but that's a whole other story).
And with summer in the Falls comes the return, not of song birds, sadly, but of the petty miscreants that make my job a joy and the quality of life here sometimes kind of sketchy.
No doubt you noticed the mercury was in the low 90s on Tuesday. The heat, in a word, was oppressive.
But a Linwood Avenue couple still decided to take advantage of the glorious sunshine, and catch up on a lost spring, by cleaning out their garage. According to the police report I reviewed, they moved dozens of items out into their driveway in the early afternoon hours and began to tidy up.
Around 2:15 p.m., they went inside their house and then came back outside five minutes later. In that five minutes, someone had scattered their belongings all over their driveway.
If that wasn't bad enough, someone had also made off with their $600 snowblower. Nope, I'm not making this up. On a 90-degree day some Falls denizen decide it was the perfect time to prepare for next winter.
Figuring you couldn't get too far pushing a monster snowblower down the street in the sweltering heat, the couple began to frantically search the neighborhood.
Lo and behold, about a block away, they came upon a couple of fellows who, in the words of the victims, "appeared out of breath." The police report also noted the duo were "sketchy."
They were described as being in their 40s or 50s,and the victims said one of them had "bad teeth."
Paints a picture doesn't it.
Not surprisingly, the breathless boys hadn't seen hide nor hair of that big old snowblower.
And so it goes, the start of yet another summer of fun in the Falls.
Some thoughts on Minneapolis
The man who has helped train a large portion of the Falls Police force, and who, for the last few years, has handled internal affairs investigations for the department, had some sharp thoughts and the unfolding tragedy in Minneapolis.
Lt. Ron Ciritto said 30 years on the streets has taught him a lot, including not to rush to judgement until you have all the facts. That's not an easy thing to do when you have previously peaceful protests devolving into riots and chunks of your city in flames around you.
When he watched the cell phone videos, and store security camera videos, and even some now released body cam video from the officers who encountered and attempted to arrest Gregory Floyd in Minneapolis earlier this week, he was struck by something he saw that was truly disturbing to him.
Referring to Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been fired and now charged with murder and manslaughter in the case, Ciritto said, "He was so nonchalant about it. He's got his knee on the guy's neck and he's so nonchalant. I can't understand what they (Chauvin and three other officers at the scene) were thinking."
Ciritto said the crisis facing the Minneapolis Police Department reinforces why law enforcement needs to place the highest possible priority on training officers.
"There are consequences (to officers' actions)," Ciritto said.
And, he knows, there will be consequences from the Minneapolis incident for police departments across the United States.
"The first thing (Falls Police officers) all said is they just put us back 20 years," Ciritto said. "And made the job harder for all of us. I think 99 percent of police officers in this country are going to say those guys were wrong. But people will think we're all like them, and we're not."
Commented
