PERRY: Why hasn't this been asked before me?

On Aug. 20 I had the honor of attending an acceptance ceremony at the Royal Avenue Fire Hall. The Niagara Falls Fire Department accepted a grant of $314,718 from the Department of Homeland Security. The grant was earmarked for badly needed self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA gear).
As I spoke with the rank and file, I made note of several issues that I was unaware of. Although I have family who work for the NFFD, they never complain about their job. I would define them as true professionals. They have a great deal of love for the people they work with and for what they do. So it took me by surprise when I heard the life expectancy of the SCBA gear they had was approaching its end and they didn’t have the money to replace them. It would be a crime to expect any of these local heroes to rush into a burning building to rescue someone while placing themselves in danger.
I listened as one member explained to me they had a truck that was brought online back in 1984. I know they keep this vehicle in the best shape possible, but did you ever own a vehicle build from 1984? Compare it to what is produced today. You might agree with me that these workers who put their life on the line and are asked to do things the average person runs away from, should have something a lot better than technology from the last century.
With all the money being thrown away by both our state and federal government these days, shouldn’t the fire department for a major tourist destination have top notch equipment? If the life of someone I cared about depended on a piece of equipment, we would like it to be at least something from this century.
I had to ask them about the technological advancements in this equipment since 1984 – I know it was probably a stupid question, but I just had to ask it - I received a slight smile. It was the kind of smile you give someone when you want to say, “are you kidding me?” But these guys were more than polite. Yes, they answered, there have been a lot of changes since then. I really knew the answer before even asking.
Here is a fact as I know it, and maybe I am wrong. I will admit I don’t know everything but I’m always ready to learn. The State was given about a third of this city. Every time there is a rescue at the Gorge or there is an emergency in one of the state parks, the Niagara Falls Fire Department is on the scene. A bad car accident or an attempted suicide with someone jumping over the Falls and resources from our city are used. Who is picking up the bill for this? The State isn’t sharing any income from their operations – are they?
Why isn’t the state providing the NFFD with an annual subsidy? While we are on that subject, we often see the same issues with the police and other services the city provides, but I don’t want to seem unreasonable.
Am I out of line for asking that question? Maybe we can eliminate a few of those jobs that were created as political favors and provide for the people who are really contributing to our society.
Firefighters for our city are more than just firefighters. They are total emergency responders, prepared for everything. When I worked in Industry, I served on a company fire brigade. The Niagara Falls Fire Department put us through some training at the old tower that used to be out on Hyde Park Boulevard. I don’t know if that is still used any more. But what I learned on those days of training was that these individuals are trained and react the same as we had to react while in the military. This is not a job for the timid or the weak. It is a job for only the best.
As far as I am concerned, our fire and police departments should never be put in a position where they are lacking needed equipment or resources. Their lives as well as ours depend on it.
James (Jim) Perry is a candidate for Niagara Falls City Council.
