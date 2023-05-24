I am writing because I am particularly upset over the recent activities of the City Council. First let me say, yes I am running for office, but this letter is coming from me as a private citizen. Secondly, maybe there is something going on behind the scenes that I am unaware of but if there is I think the public deserve to know about it.
I understand Mr. Cauley doesn’t like to spend money but sometimes it is needed. Why would you vote against “the pothole killer,” a splash pad for the children and against more efficient lighting in the city? If you are going to vote against things that benefit the welfare of the citizens, don’t you at least owe it to the public to explain why?
I get it that the council doesn’t like special meetings. I spoke to the mayor personally on that issue and he told me that there were not going to be any more unless they were really essential. It is my understanding that this last meeting was time sensitive and extremely important. If you are charged with serving the community, you need to put petty differences aside for the good of our society. If a special meeting was needed — please SHOW UP!
When I served in the military, I did not like getting shot at, waking up under a fresh snow fall, nor did I love sleeping in the rain with a soaking wet poncho. I hated LRP’s (long range patrols) and walking for miles in mud, sand, snow and in killer heat, but I understood that is what I signed up for, so I did it. I was not happy when I had to leave my toddler daughter as she hugged her mother sobbing while they watched me leave for another duty assignment, but I did it. I was not happy about having to spend holidays without my family, and going months without seeing my baby, but it is what you do when you are in the service of your country.
I am disappointed in elected officials that put themselves ahead of the people of this city. This country was built on self-sacrifice and dedicated leaders. I honestly think it is time we, as the public, take a long hard look at the people we elected, assigned, or that we are about to elect and see just how dedicated they are to the positions they hold.
