PARKER: It's a different world for the mother of Black boys

I can never forget the words of another mother to me as I was escorting my son out of Head Start on what was then unknown to me as his last day of school for the year. She yelled out. "You better get him now before the police get him later."
My 4-year-old son Asa was practicing his "super cat speed" from his favorite show "PJ Masks." As he yelled out Super Cat Speed and darted out in front of me down the hallway. I immediately called to him "Asa don't run from me." Out of an abundance of caution, I was thinking he may trip and fall or god forbid fly out of my sight for even a moment. But this mom, was thinking way ahead of me. Her concern was more that I need to get him to comply and not resist my commands now so he will not be seen as a threat once he grows into a man.
I am a mother of two. Two boys. Two Black boys. While yes my children are of mixed heritage as I am Mexican, I am not alone in realizing my boys mixed heritage does not make them any less Black in the eyes of the world.
As the hate and injustice continues in America, I am fearful of when my son's cute baby fat fades and his voice changes and his melanin year after year continues to develop, just when he will be looked at differently. When do our kids go from cute little innocent babies to "fitting the description?"
As smartphones have wiped the makeup off of the racial prejudice that still covers this nation, mothers of Black boys are forced to raise their sons in constant fear and preparation. Imagine for a moment that you have to raise your son in a world Not where he is judged by the content of his character, but by his capacity to comply!
Imagine that you have to quell your 4 year olds curiosity and imagination. Imagine that you have to temper his desire for adventure and water down the thrill of testing his physical limitations in order to better prepare him for the world he is about to face in 10 years. A world that will want him to stay in his place as a Black man even in the face of injustice.
No mother should have to start preparing her son for that at 4 years old. They are not warriors. They are little boys. Boys who deserve adventure and an imagination stretched to its furthest limits. Boys who can just be little boys playing with rocks by the water instead of learning behaviors that will appease the majority into not using unnecessary deadly force.
Christina Parker of Niagara Falls is a freelance writer and a single mom of two young boys.
