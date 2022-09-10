It’s time for Kathy Hochul to let go of the authority granted to the state executive to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.
The executive orders declaring Covid a disaster emergency, and authorizing the governor to waive rules and regulations in order to respond more quickly to needs related to the pandemic — anything from amassing and distributing PPE and test kits, to authorizing EMTs to administer vaccines at pop-up clinics, to continuing masking and quarantine requirements in certain places or situations — were signed in March 2020 and have been extended repeatedly, first by Hochul’s predecessor Andrew Cuomo and then Hochul herself, without a lull.
As things return to “normal” 2-1/2 years after the pandemic’s onset, these extensions cease to make sense. PPE and test kits are plentiful and easy to acquire. Vaccines are readily available from private as well as public healthcare sources. Hotly debated masking, distancing and testing requirements in public schools were finally ditched, and earlier this week Hochul lifted the masking requirement in public transit systems, airports, correctional facilities and homeless shelters. What’s left to manage, or control, other than the masking requirement that’s still in effect at healthcare facilities and nursing homes?
Certain spending decisions, according to some critics of New York’s endless state of emergency.
Good government groups and some lawmakers note that the disaster declaration blocks the state comptroller’s office from scrutinizing Covid-related state purchasing deals. That’s problematic in the abstract, and even more so in real time, considering the recent revelation that the state awarded multi-million or -billion dollar contracts, without a competitive bidding process, to entities linked to donations to Hochul’s campaign. Absent a comptroller’s review, we have no way of knowing whether those deals were done properly or in the public’s best interest.
The disaster declaration also cut the legislative branch out of the decision-making process about the rules — masking, etc. — that every New Yorker has to live by. When Covid was unfamiliar, and hundreds of people were dying daily from the disease, one-size-fits-all rules set by the state health department, in consultation with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, made sense. We’re well past that now, thankfully, and most of us accept that avoidance and mitigation are personal responsibilities.
Hochul’s latest Covid disaster emergency declaration expires on Monday. For the sake of transparency, checks and balances, and small “d” democratic order, she ought to let it go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.