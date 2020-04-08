For many of us, the past couple of weeks have been quite enough.
While we may have long talked about wanting more time to do the things we've neglected around the house, we didn't ask to be essentially shut inside it for weeks at a time.
For those of you out there with children or grandchildren you can't hug right now, or who are coping with the loss of a job and income, we feel for you and wish you well.
Thanks to yet another directive from Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all of us are looking at an extended period operating under an extreme social distancing mandate and the "new normal" that finds us at home with no place else to go.
Take heart, New York.
While it won't be the most pleasant experience remaining at home as the Easter holiday passes, we have little choice but to continue to do our part to help tamp down the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the state's new standards through April 29.
We can do it.
If we want to play a role in saving lives and reducing stress on our already stressed health care system, we must.
The fact that some among us still aren't getting this is frustrating.
Just ask Cuomo who on Monday lambasted New Yorkers for congregating in parks over the weekend in defiance of local, state and federal officials who have been pleading, for weeks now, for everyone to keep their distance.
“That is just wholly unacceptable,” Cuomo said. “People are dying. People in the health care system are exposing themselves every day to tremendous risk walking into these emergency rooms.”
It would be one thing to argue about the value of mass shutdowns and anti-gathering directives if there were no apparent results from it all.
But, as we have seen in recent days, social distancing appears to be helping to level off New York's steep rise in coronavirus deaths, mirroring trends in other hard-hit places like Italy and Spain.
While it is still too early to fully judge any sort of success here, the number of new people entering hospitals daily and the number of critically ill patients who require ventilators are showing signs of leveling off as well.
New York City may well be finally reaching its COVID-19 peak, but that does not mean things can go anywhere near back to normal just yet.
As Cuomo noted, the numbers will hopefully continue to fall but are likely to do so only if we continue to abide by social distancing and lockdown measures.
“It's hopeful,” he said. “But it still depends on what we do.”
Here in Niagara County, it may take even longer for any sort of peak to arrive.
All communities affected by COVID-19 must also navigate the anticipated down slope while contemplating how everyone can start getting back to a more regular pace of work and life.
It seems as though progress is being made where the battle against this disease is concerned.
We must continue to be vigilant for a few more weeks yet.
We got this far by finding creative ways to sustain our bodies, our minds and our souls in a socially distant time.
Surely, we can keep it together while we remain apart for a few more weeks.
