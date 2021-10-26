We’ve had a full summer of enjoying the just-opened Gorge View path and reimagined Whirlpool Street in Niagara Falls.
It’s time to take it a step further.
We know the state is committed to remove the rest of the Niagara Scenic Parkway, completing the bike path to Lewiston and reconnecting the rest of the city to the gorge.
There should be a sense of urgency and it is lacking. This is important. We need progress. So far, there appears to be no planning, no funding and no timetable.
Anyone who has driven the patch-riddled neglected highway can agree a common-sense approach would be to shut it immediately as a safety hazard, especially north of the power plant.
The alternative is to leave it as a live roadway and allow demolition by neglect to continue, a safety hazard waiting for a tragedy. One day, after a bad accident caused by the neglected road we expect to hear “oh yeah, sorry.” That’s not good enough.
The next phase should be simple. Extend the design of Whirlpool Street to Devil’s Hole. Put in a traffic circle at the intersection of Lewiston Road. Shut the northbound parkway. Make it’s makeover Phase 3 which allows time to deal with the bridges by the Power Plant.
Remove the deteriorating lanes of the Parkway, and the fence between Findlay Drive and the City line. The redesigned road should have curb bumpouts, be bike friendly and have intersections at College, Maple, James and Rankine avenues. The streets that loop together, like College to Vanderbilt as well as Harrison to McKinley don’t really need their own intersection with the new Whirlpool Street.
We know it is an expensive project and requires cooperation of State Parks, Transportation and the Power Authority with some input from the city. That isn’t an excuse. We’ve been told talks are in “preliminary stages”. We demand substantive talks, progress and a plan now.
Anyone who lives along the parkway knows where all the breaks in the fence are. On a summer evening, the dead lanes of the former Moses Parkway are filled with dog walkers, runners and strollers who bravely cross the parkway to get there. That is another tragedy waiting to happen.
When the reimagined Whirlpool Street is opened, there will be stop signs and crosswalks. It will be much safer. That needs to happen sooner, rather than later.
