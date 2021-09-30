October has officially arrived and we’re seeing the signs of the season pop up all around us. No, not colorful leaves and Halloween decorations, literal signs — campaign season is officially here.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 2 and with roughly a month to go, we wanted to take this opportunity to go over the rules for election-related material appearing on the Gazette's opinions page.
First off, the deadline to submit letters to the editor in regards to the upcoming election must be received at the Gazette offices via email or actual letter by 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Any that arrive after that will not be used.
For the candidates running for office, there’s a limit of one guest view in the span of 30 days (up to 750 words). That will strictly be enforced.
As for letters of support, we’re taking a somewhat different approach this month. No matter when they’re received this month, all letters of support will run in the two weeks leading up to the election — Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. We’ll do our best to make sure ever letter received makes it into the paper during that time span.
We’re also offering some tips for assuring your letters gets printed.
• First off, there’s a strict 300-word limit for letters. It's plenty of space to make your points and still allows us to fit in as many letters as possible.
• Include your full name, address and phone number, though only your name and municipality will appear.
• Only one letter per person is allowed every 30 days, even if it's on a different topic.
• Criticism of other candidates or the incumbent is allowed, but please make your letter factual and constructive. Hate language is not allowed.
The best way to submit your letter is by email; send it to ngedit@niagara-gazette.com.
If you don't have the internet or are not familiar with sending email, reach out to a family member or friend who can help type your letter and send it in.
If you have no other choice, you can drop off or mail your letter, but since someone has to type those submissions into our system, their publication is delayed. Mail letters to: Niagara Gazette 473 Third St., Niagara Falls, NY 14302; or fax it to (716) 286-3895.
If the primary is any indication, we expect to see a lot of letters come in, so the earlier they arrive the better their chances of being printed.
In addition, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone out there to become as educated on the candidates as possible, we’ll do our best to help in that regard in the coming weeks and get out and vote on Nov. 2.
