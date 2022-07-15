Another week, another dose of good news for Niagara County from the Niagara County Department of Health when it comes to COVID-19.
While there was a slight uptick in new cases from the previous week, it was only an increase of 21 cases.
Niagara County saw 168 new cases reported from July 6 to Wednesday and there were 147 new cases reported in the county over the previous seven days (June 29 to July 6).
In recent days, U.S. health officials have reported that the latest offshoots of the omicron variant have been detected in growing numbers in some parts of the country. The slight increase in Covid cases and hospitalizations has been documented and the variant is believed to be the reason for it. The BA-4 and BA-5 variants are responsible for more than 70 percent of new cases in the Midwest and across the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to Dan Stapleton, Niagara County director of the Department of Health, vaccine makers are being asked to equip new boosters to fight the BA-4 and BA-5 variants. He said this situation will continue for “the next year or so” as more mutations of the virus create more subvariants.
The continued advice from the Niagara County DOH is to get vaccinated, and after that, get boosted. Stapleton said that these two actions will limit the severity of the symptoms should anyone become sick.
There’s this simple bit of advice too — When the rate of confirmed COVID cases starts to go up, it’s a good idea to take a few precautions to protect yourself, family and friends.
Those precautions should not be mandated by any government entity, they should be intelligent individual choices based on what people now know about the virus. We sure are a heck of a lot smarter about it now than we were two years ago.
In recent weeks, many people have been embracing a new sort of normal. They are out and about; gathering in groups, participating in activities and returning to work.
This may be all to the good — and not just because businesses are reporting their numbers are up and bars and restaurants are packed. A return to some semblance of normalcy not only benefits the local economy, it benefits the public state of mind.
The community is in recovery mode after what seemed like a siege. While people took shelter, they were isolated and fraught with anxiety. Many have been pent up, restrained and restricted and they’re tired of it.
That’s why it’s a good bet that some will not return to the old pandemic measures of the past two years.
But, thankfully, we have new weapons to wield in this war: At-home tests are available, protective masks may be easily obtained, and pharmaceutical companies have developed new drugs to prevent serious illness.
So the strategy that health officials advise now is to get vaccinated, get boosters, have tests on hand at home to check for the virus and use the new therapeutic treatments as soon as possible after first symptoms occur.
Some people may choose to wear masks and observe social distancing — and that is their right.
