NORRIS: Voting ensures your voice, views are recorded

Voting is a sacred responsibility that every citizen has to ensure that their voice is heard in terms of selecting representatives and voting on proposed referendums.
The first step is that you must be registered to vote in New York state. I certainly encourage every eligible citizen to register to vote and to have their voice heard. If you are a United States citizen, aged 18 or older, and not currently registered to vote, please call the 1-800-FOR-VOTE (1-800-367-8683) hotline to request a voter application, go online to https://www.elections.ny.gov/VotingRegister.html to download a form, or contact your local county board of elections (see contact information below) to register now. This year’s deadline to register is Friday, October 8th.
Once you are registered, you have many different avenues in New York to cast your ballot once this fall and I encourage you to make plan to do so now:
• Early Voting sites: Beginning on October 23, registered voters can visit a designated early polling site in their home county to vote in person up to 10 days before the General Election on a machine. Please be sure to check with your local county BOE for your designated early voting site, as it may not be your regular polling site.
• Regular poll site: This year’s General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 2 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. You can vote in person at your regular polling site. To find your regular polling place, you can contact your local county BOE.
• Absentee voting by mail: Alternatively, due to the coronavirus, all voters can vote this November by mail by requesting that a ballot be sent to you ahead of time and checking the temporary illness box on your application, which you can access here: https://absenteeballot.elections.ny.gov/. If you plan to vote by mail, I encourage you to complete and send in your absentee ballot application by mail or through the accessible absentee application electronic portal immediately as your application must be received 15 days before Election Day.
This year, I also call your attention to five statewide ballot propositions which are often overlooked when casting one’s ballot. Voters have a chance to make a real difference by researching and remembering to vote for ballot propositions. The year’s proposals include amending the apportionment and redistricting process, the right of each person to clean air, clean water and a healthy environment, eliminating the ten-day advance registration voting requirement, authorizing no-excuse absentee ballot voting and increasing the jurisdiction of the New York City Court. You can learn more about them here: https://www.elections.ny.gov/2021BallotProposals.html.
As Americans are more and more concerned with the integrity of our elections, there is something you can do to help. Please consider signing up to work as a poll worker. This is a paid position and an extremely important one, as you will be responsible for helping to ensure the sanctity of our civic process. Poll workers are paid for training as well as hours worked during the election and will be assigned to a polling site in their home county. Please consider signing up for this critical position at your local BOE or https://www.elections.ny.gov/BecomePollworker.html.
This fall, please don’t forget to vote. If you need help, want to register, become a poll worker, or have any questions, please contact your local BOE as follows:
Erie County BOE, (716) 858-8891, https://elections.erie.gov/
Niagara County BOE, (716) 438-4040, https://elections.niagara.ny.us/
Orleans County BOE, (585) 589-3274, https://orleanscountyny.com/departments/elections/
New York State Assembly Member Mike Norris, R-Lockport, represents the 144th district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.