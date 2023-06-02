Our beloved city is in dire need of transformation, and I would like to ask you to join forces with me as your mayor to start this process.
The first step is the Democratic primary election for mayor on June 27.
With your vote, I will: Unite our local city council to take on Albany and bring our local resources back to us, The people! We bear the burden of a casino in our city without fully reaping the benefits. We have the greatest state park in the state yet the money is pulled out of our city by our state government who has also been allowed to overlooked the people of this city for too long.
Niagara Falls has the potential and resources to become the greatest city in our state, but that’s only if we the people make a stand today against our failed career politicians, that has time and time again sold us out to the highest bidder. This will stop and first on our list is Modern Disposal and its high garbage fees causing our homeowners to pay an unwarranted cumbersome garbage tax.
I will facilitate solidarity between our police force and troubled communities to make our streets safe again. I will adequately address the opioid epidemic that has claimed so many of our loved one’s lives. It’s time we address the real issues that no one has dared to address.
Who is the man that can promise these things? My name is Demetreus Nix, the most unlikely candidate that will ever ask for your vote. I’m not a suit-wearing Ivory League guy. No, I’m the guy who spent his childhood years in Special Education (due to a failed school system) and one who at the tender age of 14 years old was convicted of manslaughter for killing a 20-year-old man who spent his days bullying young men like me. Many times before and after I thought of taking my own life, until I embarked on a journey of transformation and learned my purpose in this world is to be an example of change.
Every organization or endeavor I have started since my release almost 15 years ago has a social mission, which is testimony that interest is and have been in alignment with those of our community. Be it “NBS” a youth program to help our troubled youth like I, myself, once was realize they can be stars in our community or the Adult Resource Center (1110 19th St.) that has been praised by many as being the only of its kind that everyday works to give our community resources, jobs and opportunities as a way to fight the crime that has gotten out of control. Being one who comes from that life I understand what it takes to turn around the violence that has taken so many of our youth and has left many of us scared to walk down our own streets.
The effort to restore all that is missing from our wonderful city will not be a conventional feat. That is why we need to take an unconventional approach facilitated by an unlikely candidate. That is why the people of the troubled 4th District asked me to stand up and take four years of my life to do what only I can do, be the face and drive behind change. Our city needs representation who is not afraid to challenge conventional norms to meet the multiplicity of concerns our citizens have. Help me bring this change for US, by voting Demetreus Nix for mayor and my running mate Uniquia Lewis, the woman known for her superior checks and balance ability for city council. I can promise You in one term we will fight everyday to ensure history is written that this year is the year we voted as one united city for change.
