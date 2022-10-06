It’s time to take note of Niagara Falls Schools’ successes for the start of the 2022/23 school year
In my last article, I likened the first day of school to New Year’s Eve. Like New Year’s Eve, the start of the new school year is a time to set new goals, introduce new programs, and build on the successes of programs already in place. The Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) is off to an A+ start. The opening of schools was smooth, orderly — and most importantly — safe.
Here are a few highlights of the district’s accomplishments so far this year:
• Evolv Weapons Protection Systems for our elementary schools have been ordered and will be installed in October.
• The addition of four school resource officers (all city of Niagara Falls police officers) in our secondary schools has been a welcome sight. Also, the “Officer of the Day” program has added an extra feeling of security for our students and staff during school arrival and departure times.
• Niagara Falls High School’s (NFHS) Post-Secondary Success Program (PS2) has added several new partners: Ashker’s, Covanta, Excelsior Orthopedics, Mount Saint Mary’s Hospital, New York State Department of Conservation, Olin Corp., Operating Engineers Local 17, Sevenson Environmental Services, State Farm Insurance, Village Bake Shop, the State University of New York College at Alfred (Alfred State) and the United States Coast Guard.
• One hundred fifty high school seniors are paired with our corporate and community partners for internships. Our job shadow program added 45 high school juniors. Also, 20 students are enrolled in the General Construction Pre-apprenticeship Program, a collaboration with local trades unions at the Laborers’ Local 91 training facility.
• NFHS’s second tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is scheduled for November 5-7. Twenty-eight students and eight chaperones will take part in the trip, including a tour of the HBCU campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. The students will taste college life as they gather for a battle-style band performance at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. The concert will feature six of the most talented HBCU bands from across the country.
• Dozens of individuals attended an open house on Sept. 13, celebrating Maple Avenue Elementary’s 100th birthday! Current and former Maple Avenue and NFCSD Board of Education members, staff members, students, families, and friends shared memories and paid tribute to the school at the Centennial Celebration.
• The new Bloneva Bond Primary playground was officially opened on Sept. 22. The festivities included a special check presentation from our partners at Niagara Street Revitalization.
• Approximately 800 individuals participated in Dads Take Your Child To School Day (DTYCTSD) on Sept. 28 and 29. DTYCTSD is a yearly event to show the importance of positive role models in our students’ lives. Dozens of dads attended the event, along with moms, grandfathers, grandmothers, and other mentors.
The achievements the NFCSD has made in the first weeks of school have exceeded our expectations. When the NFCSD makes a resolution, rest assured we will keep it. Parents and guardians, thank you for trusting us as we prepare your children to succeed in life.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
