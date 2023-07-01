Mayor Robert Restaino was asked a question by WGRZ Channel 2 cameraman Ben Read on what grade the mayor would currently give the city.
Read asked about the condition of the city, not about what grade Restaino would bestow upon himself.
The mayor said that he would give it an “A.”
Suddenly Restaino seemingly took exception with Read’s question and metaphorically shoved the camera into Read’s face, turned and then walked away.
Though Ben Read has a very American sounding name, he is not only an American, he is a very fine newsman and an Asian-American.
There were so many things that were wrong with what had happened, so much so that I am wondering if Restaino really has a problem with minorities questioning him on his judgment and decision-making, decisions that impact all of the people of the city.
As a Black city councilman elected by an open-minded majority White population, who often questions some of the mayor’s decisions like other minorities in the city have done, I believe that I, too, have suffered under his wrath, though not to the point that he would physically push. But he has often crossed the line of simply being a bully. He went way too far this time, especially when news reports are often citing attacks on Asian-Americans in New York City and other places.
As a result of Restaino’s actions, at the close of our June 28, 2023 city council, meeting I felt that I had to publicly condemn the once again absent mayor.
I believe that it so very necessary for the mayor to publicly apologize to Read.
As an at-large Niagara Falls councilman that works on the behalf of all Niagarans, my condemnation of Restaino is also just as absolutely necessary.
The mayor’s action towards Read certainly presents a message to constituents and voters alike that nothing has changed in the former judge’s character.
See if this rings a bell for you. “When someone shows you who they are,” said poet Maya Angelou, “believe them the first time.”
Just as a reminder, the headline of the December 29, 2008 Niagara Gazette TOP 10 news story said, “High court removes Judge Restaino.” Reporter Rick Pfeiffer started that story by saying, “Niagara Falls City Court Judge Robert Restaino’s attorney asked New York’s highest court to give his client one more chance in April 2008.”
“In June, the high court said no.”
Restaino’s shown it again and again, especially to the 46 people he put in jail because of a ringing cell phone; including a Black man named Reggie Jones who was standing in front of then-Judge Restaino and clearly couldn’t know whose phone it was that rang.
I think that it is high time for the voters to say “no” to Restaino as well.
I am a councilman and not a clinician, but I think that it would now be fitting for either our Democratic Party to exercise NYS Public Law, Sec. 6–148 and ask Restaino to peacefully decline acceptance of his primary win so that he can get the help that is needed for this relatively bright man to adjust to being a caring human for the citizens of the city, or for Governor Kathy Hochul to exercise her right to remove him.
While I give kudos to Restaino for his hiring of more top-level minority employees than likely any other administration in the history of the city, I have to wonder if it is the mayor’s way of ‘bearding’ himself to appear that he is sensitive to minorities and others. But what should be noted also is that each of such at-will employees are also the mayor’s subordinates.
He did not hire the city council. We are not his subordinates, and we must take action. A resolution of censure must be written.
Moving forward, we have to become better judges of those we elect for public office. And those who are elected must be somewhat sensitive to the times that we live in. And I am very, very serious about this, and about whatever means are necessary to help both the city and its incumbent mayor, especially in these very sensitive times.
To do anything less, then we Democrats are allowing Restaino’s arrogance to do nothing less than “Raising Cain,” if you know what I mean!
