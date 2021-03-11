Throughout my 14 years as a city court judge, 10 of which I was assigned to oversee the domestic violence court; I presided over thousands of domestic violence cases. Domestic violence can take many forms; it is not limited to physical contact or one's spouse. The allegations against the governor are textbook examples of domestic violence. Fear, intimidation, financial dependency, job security, coercion and manipulation are all different, but have one thing in common. That is the use of power and control over a weaker victim, and this is clearly an abuse of power and control.
While this is not a typical case of domestic violence, due to the nature of the work and the governor’s admitted level of intimacy with his inner sanctum, this unequivocally applies. There was an assumed level of trust and a personal connection between the abuser and the victim. Abuse of power and control occurs when someone in a position of power uses the cover of power to manipulate and abuse. Once this conduct is realized it must be addressed, and the only way to stop this learned behavior is to take the power and control away.
In a state that falsely touts a platform of ruling out corruption every time; there was an opportunity to do just that. The Assembly Majority stood by and protected the wrong individual. Every good leader possesses the ability to multitask, and can handle a number of crises at once. However, that trait becomes increasingly difficult when the crisis involves the leader attempting to protect his legacy and reputation.
Assemblyman Angelo Morinello
145th Assembly District
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.