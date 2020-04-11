MORINELLO: A call for elected officials and the community to come together

I wanted to take a moment to reflect on the last few weeks and share some of my thoughts.
In this time of fear and uncertainty it's absolutely crucial we band together even more and showcase how strong our community and the people of New York really are.
I am working remotely from home, like many across the state, but for others, they have been laid off and are struggling with financial burdens, unsure of how they will put food on the table for their families or pay their bills.
I want you all to know that while we may not be in Albany, we are working nonstop to alleviate these stresses and strengthen our state to combat this epidemic.
In government, we all have an accountability to do what is right for the people we represent.
Now is the time for unity, between government and citizens, between political parties, and between one another. What matters most moving forward is the health of our communities, the recovery of business, and the well being of the ones we love most.
I wish everyone good health, and stress the importance of practicing social distancing for the betterment of everyone. As always, I am here for you and I will continue to represent you and your interests to the best of my ability.
God bless you, and god bless the state of New York.
Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello represents the 145th Assembly District.
