I had hoped against all hope that Donald Trump, at the Mount Rushmore speech, would use that time to begin to unite our country, our country needs sound and compassionate leadership in our many moments of crisis right now.
I should have known better.
Mr. Trump only listens to himself, and on occasion, to those who only praise him and have turned out to be his YES people. The speech turned out to be a divisive and dark speech, not one that would make us proud to celebrate our 244th birthday in the best country in the world.
When he went on the rant about the monuments and the people who are asking, not to change history, but to "right" history, I knew I would not hear unity.
What I hear people asking, in light of all the demonstrators and people taking to our streets (admittedly, some of it has turned awful!), is to listen to their issues and what I hear people saying is that we need to tell the truth, share the truth about our history, both the good and the bad, and do not be afraid to tell the horrors of what some of it was about. When I think about the Civil War, we must be honest and admit it was about slavery, not state's rights.
We must be honest about the monuments that honor the ones who made the choice to be on the wrong side of history, and let them tumble down and be put in museums where history belongs. Let the stories be told there, so school children will know the truth, the honest truth.
This would not deny our history, but put those parts of it in their proper places ... in museums.
This reminds me of the time I spent in West and East Germany, just before the Berlin Wall fell in 1989, and in many conversations and discussions about World War II and Hitler's rise to power...how do they deal with such atrocities, we asked?
We were told over and over, that Germany does not forget their history and they tell the truth about it so it will never happen again, but there are no statues of Hitler or pictures anywhere in the country, except in museums, where we were told, they belong because it is part of their history.
That is what we need to think about here, as hard it as it may be ... and being honest is the beginning of healing.
Rev. Patricia Marie Ludwig,
retired pastor
Wright's Corners
