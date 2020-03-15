MAHONEY: Upstate transit systems look for fairness from Albany

ALBANY — It's easy to find people at the New York Capitol who say they care about the well-being and future of the upstate region.
Whether such talk is just lip service should come into focus over the next couple of weeks, when a final deal is completed on the state spending plan.
But it's already clear that long after the scary news about the COVID-19 virus has faded from the headlines, having financially sound public transit systems across upstate New York will matter in the quality of life experienced by those who live and work here and those who enroll in our colleges or visit our tourist destinations.
Transit systems are lifelines for communities, particularly during the type of crisis we are experiencing right now.
Need to get to a doctor's office or an urgent care center? For tens of thousands of upstate residents, many of them seniors and disabled people living on meager monthly benefit checks, the only affordable way to execute such appointments is to take a bus.
The battle for more equitable transit funding for the upstate region exposes a key fault line in the competition for statewide resources.
But the upstate advocates tell you they don't want special favors. They just want what is known as "parity" in funding decisions. Under the proposed executive budget now being negotiated, upstate transit systems, their advocates say, would be left shortchanged by Albany.
Making the rounds at the statehouse the other day were a posse of transit system executives. I was able to catch up with two of them, Tom George, director of public transit for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, and Bill Carpenter, president of the New York Public Transit Association and chief executive officer of the Regional Transit Service in Rochester.
Part of their mission, they said, was to convince lawmakers to address the fact the proposed spending plan provides a 4 percent increase in operating aid for upstate transit systems while the non-MTA downstate transit operations would get a 16 percent increase.
Should the upstate advocates get their wish, it would cost the state $20 million, a tiny fraction of a percentage point of the $178 billion budget.
And they aren't asking anyone to slash the money for the downstate system. They simply want a fair deal for their upstate systems.
"What we're looking to do is build a system that makes it a meaningful alternative for someone who can get rid of a car and get around in our communities just by mass transit -- and right now it is just not workable," Carpenter said.
"The buses don't run frequently," he added. "They don't do the same thing seven days a week. This all relates to how much funding is available."
Strengthening bus systems can make communities more attractive for economic development and lure many millennials who would would rather park the need for all the expenses, maintenance and insurance that go into automobile ownership, Carpenter said.
Choosing the bus or train as a mode of transportation yields obvious environmental benefits as well.
Besides reducing the need for more cars on the roads, contributing to cleaner air, bus networks promote public heath because bus riders tend to walk more than people who get around by car.
It's being mentioned obesity is one of the risk factors for COVID-19. Start walking more and when you have to ride enjoy the scenery from the inside of a bus.
Riding the local transit system is also beneficial to the wallet. One study shows people who choose buses over taxis for local trips can save $900 per year. Ditch the car for the bus and the savings shoot up closer to $10,000 per year.
Carpenter and George pointed out transit systems have stepped up to address virus concerns by staying attuned to advice from the Centers for Disease Control and other health experts to increase the frequency of sanitizing buses and trains.
The transit advocate are also seeking full funding for a $1.7 billion, five-year capital plan for infrastructure projects.
The Niagara Frontier system accounts for some 26 million rider trips per year. Having a transit system that corresponds to the needs of communities can help lift people out of poverty by connecting them with jobs they otherwise could not get to, George pointed out.
"The funding they have provided us in the past has been well-received and appreciated," George said of Albany lawmakers. "But there is opportunity now to do more. And there is inequity now between upstate and downstate in the executive budget."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com.
