Save the date of Aug. 12 to come bowling at the Rapids Bowling Center’s sponsored third annual “No-Tap” fundraiser for Help and Hope for Homeless. Inc.
The organization is looking for bowlers to pay $10 each to fill the lanes. The price includes three games with shoes for those who need them. Also, bumpers and ramps will be available for young children to assist them with their bowling.. This will be a “No-Tap’’ fundraiser meaning a 9-count on your first ball will give you a strike for your score. Len Pimm, the owner of Rapids Bowling Center and Matt Andrus, owner/operator, have graciously donated all 32 lanes the entire time to raise money for helping the homeless in Niagara Falls and Niagara County. This will be a tremendous help to our nonprofit as all the money raised goes 100% to our purpose.
The bowling will have two shifts of bowlers with four bowlers on each of the 32 lanes. The first shift will go from 9:30 a.m. until noon; the second shift starts at 12:30 p.m. and will end at 3 p.m.
Help and Hope for Homeless is a New York State incorporated and registered charity organized to solicit and accept donations to be used to help homeless individuals and families. We are also a nonprofit with a 501© 3 designation through the Federal Internal Revenue Service . Our EIN is 83-3884551. Our mission is to help the homeless become self-sufficient, inasmuch as it is possible for them to do so. No one should be homeless in a country as rich and powerful as ours.
Recently our Board of Directors paid for the full tuition for a 42 year old woman to better her life. She was enrolled in the Orleans- Niagara BOCES adult Licensed Practical Nursing class. We also paid for all of her state board exam costs, licensing fees and review book for her test. On June 8 she took and passed her LPN State Board Exam and now has a job working full-time in her specialty area and a good life to look forward to now.
Who can bowl in this fundraiser? Just about anyone who wants to. This would include families and their kids or grandkids, bowling teams, etc. Who knows, you might enjoy yourself bowling and wish to sign up for the many leagues Rapids has to offer.
In addition to bowling, we will have raffles for a variety of prizes including gift certificates, gift cards, concert tickets, baseball tickets, and baskets. You need not be present to win. Your name and phone number on the ticket stub is sufficient. We will also be doing 50-50 drawings.
If any business would like to provide a monetary donation or provide a raffle item, please contact John Loss at the email address of homelesshelpersnfny@gmail.com. These can be brought to Rapids or arranged to be picked up at your place of business.
The charity, started by John Loss, is an outgrowth from his book on the 13 people living in Niagara Falls who were homeless and that he interviewed for this book. It is titled…Not Always Homeless and sells for the face value of $12.95. It can be purchased at Rapids during the bowling event.
To enter our fundraiser, you can pick up an entry at the bowling counter at Rapids or go to their website — rapidsbowlingcenter.com and click on “EVENTS” and download the entry form from there. You can mail your check to Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. at 186 Pin Oak Circle, Grand Island, New York 14072-1350 or pay in person at the bowling center at Rapids. Please indicate the shift you wish to bowl, either first or second. You will need to be at Rapids a half hour prior to your shift time. If you are not able to bowl but wish to donate, do the same as above. Please state in your check memo line — bowl or donation. Since we are a 501© 3 nonprofit, your donations are fully tax deductible. If you would like a receipt for your donation, one will be sent to you. You can also register at Rapids by paying and filling out the registration form there.
So please consider joining us as one of the $10 paying bowlers needed to fill at 32 lanes for both shifts.
Thank you for supporting our fundraiser to help the homeless in Niagara Falls and Niagara County.
The Board of Directors for Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. includes Rick Smith, board member, Robin Stephenson, board member, Sue Loss, secretary, Bill Welch, treasurer, and John Loss, president and founder. If your group would like to have a speaker come to talk more
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.