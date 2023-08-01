Sir, because we do not know each other, it is proper that I make my introduction. My name is Tom Lizardo and I am a native-born resident of Niagara Falls, New York.
As you know, Niagara Falls is a city where you have owned over 100 acres of undeveloped land for several decades.
Since it is customary for people to introduce themselves with some reference to their relevant professional background, I will say that, in the past, I have been a public servant in various capacities including a City Administrator here in Niagara Falls and a Congressional Chief of Staff with an office on Capitol Hill.
After leaving politics, I operated a couple of successful small businesses including holdings which provided services ranging from public affairs (federally registered lobbying) to running high-level junior golf events with participants from every continent.
So, you and I share at least one interest in addition to the future of my hometown, as I know you have made a considerable impact in the golf industry.
That, likely, is where our similarities end, as I am not a person of great importance, whereas you are an American success story.
Back to the matter at hand. The acreage you have held for decades here is, as I understand, about 1% of the land area in this city. In addition, you are familiar with the fact that other real property is no longer available for use here because of the remnants of our city’s industrial history. When industrial investors decided that other locations were more attractive, they not only deserted the city and its inhabitants, they also left us with costly clean-up bills, and despoiled land.
Moreover, wide portions of land in this city are under ownership of various governmental entities, agencies and authorities.
Therefore, your real property holdings in our city are even more substantial than the already referenced 1%. You own more of our city than some significant fuedal barons ever owned.
It is owing to your great acumen, and our American system, that you have gained great wealth, and also great power within our city. And, I believe your original investment here reflects your vision that, in our community, rests untapped economic potential.
Your purchase of real property in our city came just after I left local government. While in city hall, I had received word from a well-respected business owner that such a purchase was on the horizon. Recently, I reviewed public comments made once you obtained that land, they were filled with glowing wishes for our city’s future, with hopes and expectations that you would help revitalize Niagara Falls. Having a man with your unquestioned capabilities in our corner was both an asset and a blessing.
That has not, as of yet, panned out. I know the reasons are myriad, and probably not worth listing at this time.
Nonetheless, all of this has brought us to the point where our city has successfully commenced action to regain a fraction of the acreage you own, with a plan to build an events center campus.
I understand that you have fought that, which is your right.
I would, however, like to turn your attention to some comments made by people who seem to believe they are acting on your behalf.
These comments sound like threats against a community that, as you are well aware, suffers from high rates of poverty and all of the attendent social ills which that implies.
To threaten, hold hostage and abuse Niagara Falls is merely to pick on a community that has long been down on its luck.
Public statements about drawing out processes and running up costs to further impoverish our long-destitude community are unbecoming a man of your stature. Simply, they do not serve your interests.
Moreover, the types of vicious personal attacks that have been leveled against our Mayor are not helpful. Make no mistake, when it comes to this matter, no amount of manipulation or intimidation will change the fact that, on the matter of expediting development of those acres you have owned for decades, our Mayor speaks with the voice of our community.
As I referenced, my own background in national politics — which is far more extensive than I suggest herein — taught me that public affairs is a rough and tumble business. I get that.
While our community is poor, we are proud. We are hard scrable folk. When we get hit, we get back up.
I know that you are the product of many generations of people who suffered poverty, hardship, enslavement and, yet, you have risen to your level of success.
All we seek is the opportunity to do likewise, and we seek it without reservation, with a firm belief in Divine Justice and Mercy.
We appeal to you to end all efforts to stand in our way, to stop the threat of elongated litigation and delayed development, the character assassination, menacing and attempts at intimidation.
This is not a request for charity, indeed, despite the incidents I have pointed to, I presume our community would welcome your renewed personal interest in our downtown. Your assessment was not incompetent when you first purchased substantial acreage here.
There is, in fact, money to be made. Let us go about making it.
Respectfully,
Tom Lizardo is a Niagara Falls resident.
