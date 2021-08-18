LAURRIE: Welcome back has never meant so much

Every school year, I write a welcome back message outlining the exciting new programs the district is introducing and the invigorating activities to take place. This year, my message is one of hope and restoration as staff, students, and teachers are back together as one, for five full days of instruction a week, inside our beautiful school buildings.
With teachers and students having been separated for so many months, we must ease into full-time in-person learning. We will steadily bridge the gap created by the pandemic as some students adapted better academically and socially to remote and hybrid learning.
The funding provided by the American Recovery Act will allow us to build key programs to benefit students. The following are highlights from the District’s American Recovery Act Plan that will help our students stay physically and emotionally healthy in 2021-2022 and beyond:
• Eight additional teachers in Reading Recovery to provide services to 1st-grade pupils in all elementary schools
• Twelve teachers and teaching assistants to provide enrichment and intervention in mathematics in grades Kindergarten to 5
• An additional STEM teacher to provide enriched, project-based instruction to pupils in grades Kindergarten, 1 and 2 at the new Primary Sister Schools
• Credit recovery services for students in need, grades 9 – 12, including electives and all Regents courses
• Enhanced afterschool programs to help high school students graduate on time
• Five additional social workers to provide supports to at-risk students and families
• District technology equipment upgrades including new laptops for all teachers and for students in grades 7 - 12
• Facility improvements, including water bottle filling stations in place of all current drinking fountains, construction of an outdoor playground at Niagara Street School, and the replacement of cafeteria furniture in all schools
Last year, the district did not create a school year calendar, as we could not plan very far ahead. We didn’t know what the year would look like or bring. I am happy to say that we did produce a school calendar this year, filled with theatrical performances, school pictures, band concerts, choral concerts, parent group meetings, professional development days, and much more. The District promises to bring you a safe and fulfilling school year. Let’s get started.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District.
