LAURRIE: Systemic racism and education

In the Niagara Falls City School District, we celebrate and embrace our diversity and inclusion. Teachers are responsible for educating America’s children for six to seven hours a day, 10 months a year. If we use that time wisely, we can forge a path toward fighting racism while using a curriculum that both educates and celebrates diversity in all its many forms.
The best way to give meaning to the recent protests against inequality and police brutality is to act. We know that the pain is real. We have to listen. But even more than that, we have to embrace the long-overdue changes necessary to creating a fairer world. We can honor the lives of George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor, and countless other individuals taken too soon at the hands of absolute injustice by being better and doing better.
So, in the name of being better and doing better, the Niagara Falls City School District has implemented the following goals to challenge systemic racism. Please note that this is nowhere near a comprehensive list, but we want to publish our initial undertakings immediately.
• Ensure our workforce is reflective of the population it serves – Representation matters. Plain and simple. While white educators can teach race relations, they will never have the ability to fully empathize with the struggles of a marginalized individual. A district with adequate representation, especially in a community as diverse as Niagara Falls, can provide necessary and important perspectives we have lacked for far too long.
• Implement training on diversity and compassion – Implicit bias training needs to be a mandatory part of professional development. Despite our best efforts to the contrary, we all unconsciously perpetuate stereotypes. Armed with the knowledge that teachers bring implicit bias with them into to the classroom, we are obliged to contemplate and identify our own unconscious bias. Training and self-exploration can accomplish this goal.
It is nearly impossible to understand systemic racism and its impact on black lives until you directly witness it. Teachers should visit the neighborhoods where their underprivileged students live. Then they must ask themselves soul-searching questions: How would I get to the grocery store from here without a car? How would I transport groceries back to my family? How difficult is it to get to doctor’s appointments? How would I handle violence in my neighborhood? How would I deal with racial profiling by law enforcement? How would I get my children to go to school when they face issues at home that distract them in the classroom? Have I delved into my own prejudices and learned to rectify them? And, how can I use my privilege to make a difference in my community?
Through the implementation of adequate training, we can help professionals in the field of education explore these questions and consider new understandings.
• Maintain a long-term dialogue & listen to student voices – The nation is currently absorbed in a time of great sadness, but also great opportunity. We can certainly find unity in the recent protests against police brutality, systemic racism, and inequality. People of all backgrounds are marching together. We need to use the current momentum to open up the conversation amongst all of our students. Promoting the discourse of sharing life experiences is a powerful asset we will use to learn and grow.
• Improve restorative practices to eliminate disproportionate disciplinary data – Statistics from the U.S. Department of Education tell the story: from kindergarten through high school, black students are nearly four times more likely to be suspended and nearly twice as likely to be expelled as white students. African American males are about three times more likely to receive an out-of-school suspension than their white male counterparts. African American females are six times more likely to receive an out-of-school suspension than white girls. This is wrong, unacceptable, and embarrassing.
Moving forward, rather than using in-school or out-of-school suspension as the primary method of discipline, we will build upon our restorative practices to help our students self-reflect in a meaningful manner. Restorative justice sees misbehavior in a whole new light. Instead of labeling students who repeatedly break the rules as “bad kids,” we must help the student consider his or her actions. Be delving in to substantive conversations, we can provide students with available resources, like counseling services or programming options, to help them in a productive way.
We will certainly have frequent discussions in the near future about the best ways to facilitate this undertaking. However, the Niagara Falls City School District is on its way to assuming more valuable opportunities that support our students. For example, we have established a Youth Court run almost exclusively by students; the goal of Youth Court is to reduce out-of-school suspensions for school infractions by allowing a student to complete community service or counseling as a restorative practice. We have also established a group called Junior Peacemakers, born out of the Niagara Falls Peacemakers, a group of concerned citizens who work together to bring peace through engagement, outreach and prayer vigils for victims of violence. The Junior Peacemakers are comprised of volunteer members who act as liaisons between law enforcement and the community.
The Niagara Falls City School District will continue to embrace every possible opportunity to identify and eliminate systemic racism in our schools and community. I know I speak for all professionals in our organization when I say, I welcome feedback and suggestions on how to improve our current practices. Together, we will harness the formative power of education to be better and do better for all of our children.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District.
