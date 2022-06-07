LAURRIE: Summer program extends school year

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers with perhaps a rumble of thunder developing for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming mostly clear overnight. Low 54F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.