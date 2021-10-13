LAURRIE: Start of the year successes in the Niagara Falls School District

The Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) has much to be proud of for the start of the 2021-22 school year. We have had our challenges due largely to remote learning and the loss of a large chunk of time in social/emotional development. When the pandemic hit in 2020 and schools were shut down, our Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) first-year students were in seventh grade and our NFHS seniors were sophomores. Our students spent 18 – 20 months with almost no consistency. They are coming back to responsibility – behaving in class, arriving on time, doing more work than was expected when they were engaging partially or entirely in remote learning. The transition is stressful for the students, and some are taking out their frustration in inappropriate ways. Some of these incidents have been covered by the news media and unfortunately cast our district in a bad light.
What you may not have heard is that the district’s triumphs have significantly outnumbered our challenges. While not always making headlines, the district has forged ahead with new programs and improvements that the pandemic has not been able to stop.
Our Sisters Schools initiative is up and running and helping the NFCSD bridge the learning gap and address mental health concerns that exist due to the pandemic. Our Sister Schools are Kalfas and Niagara Street schools (grades PreK3 – grade 2) and Abate Elementary (grades 3 through 6). The transition has been smooth. The parents and staff are striving to ensure the best future success for the children. We thank them for trusting the Board and administration and helping us kick off these Sister Schools and for taking the risk to change in a time of such uncertainty
Students in the District’s F-Bites program are gearing up to re-open the Starbucks inside NFHS. The F-Bites program also runs at the preparatory school level and re-enacts all aspects of running a restaurant from dishwasher to maître d’.
Our LaSalle and Gaskill Prep Schools are continuing their highly successful robotics program, picking right up where last year’s teams left off. Last year’s brilliant crew ranked 7th in the world out of 12,800 teams
370 NFHS students are participating in one or more of our fall sports offerings: football, cheerleading, cross country, golf, soccer, girls swim, girls tennis, and volleyball
The school district has rolled out a new career and financial management class to all ninth-graders. In the class, students are learning things like how to balance a checkbook, how credit works, job interviewing skills, how to fill out job applications, and resume and cover letter writing
NFHS enjoyed Homecoming with a packed house for the football game and 800 students at the dance
The community groups Men Standing Strong Together and the Peacemakers have been interacting with our high school students as mentors
The Early Head Start / Head Start program will be under the direction of our district beginning Nov. 22.
NFHS/LaSalle High School musical theatre alumni and District staff are working with current students on a November 2021 production of the musical EVITA
We don’t want our students (and staff) to feel any additional stress. So, to shorten the time we must catch up and get back in the swing of things, we have to slow down. Paradoxically, slowing down will help us speed up. Becoming re-acquainted to full-time school and activities will take some time, and it is much more complicated than the pandemic. The District must find something every day to celebrate. We don’t have to look far.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
