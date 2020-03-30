LAURRIE: School district stepping up in time of crisis

While schools have been closed for almost two weeks now, school services continue.
A school district is first and foremost a learning institution, but the Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) is so much more than that. We provide vital services to the community and we will continue to be here for all of Niagara Falls throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.
Many of our students rely on the NFCSD for a large portion of their daily nutritional needs. The NFCSD has continued our meals for students program every weekday since our schools were closed to students. In two weeks, we served 20,000 free meals to our students. The meals can be picked up between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday through Friday at any Niagara Falls school.
The cooperation and tireless work of our food services staff has been second to none. They are the heroes of the district’s “front line.”
This past week, the district distributed 4,000 learning packets so students can continue to practice and work on the lessons they have learned so far this year. Learning must go on even though our brick-and-mortar schools are closed to students.
We have to make sure our pupils are ready to continue their learning once schools re-open. Our caring teachers, principals, administrators, custodial staff and clerical staff created the lesson plans, assembled the packets, and delivered the packets to the schools.
On Wednesday, Abate Elementary School opened its doors as a resting place for residents of an apartment building that was evacuated due to a bomb threat. Our school buildings are community buildings. They belong to the citizens of Niagara Falls; they belong to you.
If any citizens need to utilize our buildings in any way, at any time, district staff will make it happen.
The Niagara Falls City School District has accomplished a lot in the past few weeks. I have witnessed teamwork like none other. We are the heartbeat of the community and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep our community safe, informed and calm as we wait out this crisis.
Be well.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.