LAURRIE: Post-Secondary Success Program – Learning for life after high school

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Windy. Light snow this morning will taper off this afternoon, but it will remain cloudy. Morning high of 41F with temps falling to near 30. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 23F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.