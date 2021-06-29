LAURRIE: Niagara Falls Schools end the 2020 -2021 year on a high note

While taking place in far from ideal conditions, the 2020 -2021 school year was a success for the Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD). I am proud of the District's triumphs, yet I am not surprised. I'll take the NFCSD over any other school district in Western New York when it comes to our students and staff. Our students are motivated, diverse, and talented.
In a pandemic, with our students learning in either a hybrid or remote situation, the District achieved the following:
• Our LaSalle Preparatory School Robotics Team of Vincent Lodovico and Sean Weatherston is ranked 7th in the world, placing 7th out of 11,500 teams that competed in the 2021 VEX IQ Robotics World Championships
• The Niagara Falls Chess Team won first place in the Western New York Interscholastic Chess Tournament with an overall record of ten wins and two losses
• Ten Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) students earned the New York State Seal of Biliteracy. This high honor recognizes students who have attained a high proficiency in two or more languages.
• The NFCSD's information technology (IT) team initiated a rigorous technology training plan for our teachers. The department rose to the challenge of introducing remote learning techniques to teachers who had varying degrees of technology know-how.
• The District and the University at Buffalo Institute on Trauma and Trauma-Informed Care partnered to offer training and support to District employees. Teachers partook in a series of trainings — mental health first aid, trauma-informed care, and diversity and implicit bias training to support our students' mental health with a trauma-informed, rehabilitative mindset.
• The District is holding 12 summer programs. We have programs to assist students with overcoming any educational challenges brought on by remote and hybrid learning and other factors. Our summer offerings promote mental and physical health through the performing arts, visual arts, culinary arts, and sports.
Since September, our schools have operated in hybrid or fully in-person learning with no significant incidences or long-term school closings due to COVID-19 infection rates.
Forty-six preparatory students signed up for the district's P-TECH program that allows participants to earn a high school diploma, 24 credit hours toward an industry-recognized associate's degree, and relevant work experience. P-TECH encompasses a range of STEM fields, including IT, advanced manufacturing, healthcare, and finance. Students can complete an associate's degree by taking additional college credit-bearing courses at Niagara Falls High School. P-TECH also allows successful students to complete their degree at NCCC, with a grant paying the remaining tuition obligation.
In partnership with Local Laborers 91, the NFCSD kicked off the Career Pathways Program. The Career Pathways Program includes workforce experiences, instruction, and certifications to prepare students for immediate employment upon graduation. Twenty-two (22) students received OSHA certifications this year, including asbestos removal, hazardous materials abatement, paving, pipe installation, and bridge and building construction.
A school year hampered by face masks, social distancing, quarantining, and remote learning did not stop the Niagara Falls School District from having a stellar 2020 – 2021 school year. Thank you to our teachers for excelling at remote and hybrid learning for an entire school year. Thank you to our students for making it through this challenging year and doing their very best. A special thank you to our seniors, who kept their spirits high during a year that separated them, then finally brought them together for graduation.
As we close this challenging school year, we prepare for the 2021 – 2022 school year and all the new programs we will implement. Sisters Schools will be up and running. The P-Tech program will be in full swing, and the Career Pathways Program will make its debut.
Enjoy a happy and safe summer. Life is returning to "normal." District staff will be working all summer to ensure even more significant successes in 2021-2022.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District.
