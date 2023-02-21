With tremendous pride, the Niagara Falls City School District (NFCSD) can celebrate the New York State Education Department’s recent release of graduation rates.
The Niagara Falls High School graduation rate stands at 83.5%. This figure demonstrates a drastic improvement from just four years ago, in 2019 when the rate was 67%. While we celebrate this significant improvement and appreciate the incredible work of our administration, faculty and staff, I am most pleased for our students who have worked incredibly hard to achieve this marked improvement. In addition, we appreciate our parents and guardians who trust us daily with their children. The Niagara Falls Board of Education has been unwavering in its support of initiatives, personnel, and innovative programming that has created a safe, warm, caring, yet challenging learning environment. They deserve a great deal of recognition for their fiscal stewardship, which has allowed us to hire staff, devote resources, and enrich students’ educational experiences while maintaining no increase in the tax levy.
It is critical to highlight that when we break down the graduation rates by ethnicity, non-minority students are graduating at 85%, Black/Brown students graduate at 84%, and mixed-race students at 74%. While there is still much room for improvement, our programs and efforts are moving in the right direction. This is strong evidence that all students are growing.
Also, this month we recognize Black History. While we believe that Black History is our history and that we need to understand and celebrate outstanding achievements daily, I want to highlight a small sampling of special events occurring this month to recognize Black History.
Kalfas Primary School is doing a schoolwide read of “The ABCs of Black History” by Rio Cortez; Hyde Park Elementary School students are touring the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center; LaSalle Prep School is studying Black Wall Street in Oklahoma and the real Hidden Figures Ladies; grade 1 students at 79th Street School created the Jackie Robinson Walking museum; Maple Avenue Elementary School highlights a Black contributor each morning on their television show; Cataract Elementary School grade 1 and 2 students are studying the Kente cloth; Abate Elementary has a beautiful mural honoring African American historical figures adorning the school’s main office. At Niagara Falls High School, we are very close to announcing college course offerings in African American studies and African American studies in the arts. These are just a few of the District’s activities and lessons in honor of Black History Month. We must continue; however, to honor and celebrate our diversity all year long.
On Tuesday, April 18, beginning at 6 p.m. at Bloneva Bond Primary School on Niagara Street, the district will hold its 2023 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration. If you wish to nominate anyone from our community for consideration of a civil rights achievement award, please visit our website, www.nfschools.net, or call our community relations office at (716) 286-4245. With the support of our village, the district will continue to soar!
