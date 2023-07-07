Ten months is not a significant amount of time, especially as we age. However, when we were young, 10 months seemed an eternity. Ten months, an entire school year. A time to meet new friends, learn new facts and concepts, play a sport, join choir or band, play chess, create artwork, participate in a play, etc.; then, for two months, things slow down. However, in the Niagara Falls City School District, planning for the 2023/2024 school year has been in full swing for quite a while now without a slowdown.
We will take a look forward to the 2023/2024 school year in my next column. It’s time to look back at the 2022/2023 school year.
Our finest moment this year came with the announcement of our graduation rate. There were 435 graduates in the Niagara Falls High School class of 2023. That number represents 93% of the district’s seniors and 85% of the cohort. The NFHS graduation rate has grown from 66% in 2019 to 85% in 2023. An increase of 19% is something to truly celebrate.
The students in the class of 2023 are the high school graduating class who experienced COVID in their freshman year. On March 16, 2020, their high school careers ended for an indeterminate amount of time. Remote learning replaced their face-to-face interactions with teachers and students. When the students returned to school, it was in a hybrid fashion.
How can the graduation rate increase when the graduating class dealt with a pandemic for a large part of their high school years? The increase in the graduation rate is due in large part to the Board of Education, administrators, faculty and staff delivering on new and existing programs:
• Credit recovery — NFCSD’s credit recovery program helps students earn high school credits in courses they did not pass the first time around.
• More engaging curriculum
• Additional staff to address the social/emotional needs of students impacted by COVID or otherwise
• An increase in mentoring opportunities and job shadowing through our partnerships with local businesses and organizations
• Continued access to free college credit-bearing courses
• Free certification courses through Local 91 Laborers Union — Students are prepared with prerequisite certifications to be employed on a construction work site right after high school graduation
The above measures make school a fun, exciting and welcoming place to be, and that encourages students to come and stay and graduate. The district’s implementation and growth of these programs go hand in hand with the increase in the graduation rate.
The district is proud of our 2022/2023 school year accomplishments. I will preview the 2023/2024 school year next time. For now, have a happy and safe summer. School starts Thursday, Sept. 7.
