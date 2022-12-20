The 2022 portion of the 2022-2023 school year is coming to a close. Our accomplishments in 2022 were many and more success is on the horizon for the Niagara Falls City School District in 2023. A constant review of our programs and the implementation of cutting-edge strategies keep us surging ahead, aiming for excellence, and offering an excellent educational experience for students.
Highlights of 2022
• Niagara Falls High School’s (NFHS) second tour of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) took place Nov. 5-7, 2022. Twenty-eight students and eight chaperones took part in the trip that included a tour of the HBCU campus of North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
• Niagara Falls High School and North Tonawanda High School students embarked on a series of culturally responsible learning opportunities. Students visited the Underground Railroad Heritage Center on November 30, 2022. On December 6, 2022 the varsity boys and girls basketball teams enjoyed lunch and a motivational speaker before their athletic contests.
• We expanded our Evolv® Weapons Detection system to include our elementary schools.
• The NFCSD, in partnership with Niagara University, initiated an Adult English as a Second Language (ESL) program. The program enables adult learners, who are not fully fluent and literate in English, to become proficient with the language. A graduation celebration was held on Dec. 17.
• Bloneva Bond Primary School officially opened a new playground at a ceremony on Sept. 22.
• One hundred fifty (150) high school seniors paired with our corporate and community partners for internships in 2022. Our job shadow program added 45 high school juniors. Also, 20 students enrolled in the General Construction Pre-apprenticeship Program, a collaboration with local trades unions at the Laborers’ Local 91 training facility.
• Our Pathways in Technology (P-TECH) program continued to attract students preparing for high-skills jobs in technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and finance.
• The Pathways to Excellence Program was launched. Pathways individualizes the educational experience for each student, emphasizing healthy and respectful relationships between students and staff. Community partners, NFHS teachers, and staff help guide students in entering the workforce, pursuing career training, and preparing for a post-secondary educational program.
2023 – A look ahead
• The district is transitioning from paper to electronic report cards for grades 7 – 12. Electronic report cards can be accessed in an efficient and timely matter. The District will be providing parents with instructions on how to access report cards.
• A public referendum will be held on January 17, 2023, to ask voters to grant the District permission to raise the constitutional debt limit to fund the following capital projects:
• Furnishing 14 NFCSD buildings with enhanced vestibules with bulletproof glass.
• Installing alarm systems and cameras for 221 exterior doors. The alarm will sound if a door is propped open.
• Installation of air conditioning at Gaskill and LaSalle Prep schools. Every District school will then enjoy air conditioning.
• An enclosed community greenhouse adjacent to Bloneva Bond Primary School.
• Once again, there will be no impact on the tax levy with the use of casino funds and a 98% state reimbursement. More than $11 million worth of local labor will complete these projects if approved.
The district will commence projects funded by the federal Student Mental Health Support Grant. The $2.5 million ($500,000 a year for five years) grant will allow the District to accomplish three primary goals:
1) Establish a Family Support Center for the District, to be physically housed in one of our school locations
2) Increase social emotional interventions with ongoing staff development
3) Put together a fluid support resource guide to help give information to families. In addition, outside partners will work with our counselors
Events promoting unity and diversity awareness will continue between NFHS and North Tonawanda High School. The program will be expanded to include other high schools in the area.
These initiatives are just a sampling of the district’s 2022 accomplishments and what is to come in 2023. We appreciate that you are on this journey with us.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent for the Niagara Falls City School District
