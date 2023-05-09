I am pleased to write this article about some outstanding students who come through the doors of Niagara Falls City School District schools. When given a chance, I always make sure to mention that I would not trade Niagara Falls City School District students with the students of any other district. So with great pride, I share with you the recent accomplishments of some of the students who walk our hallways.
For the first time in two years, the district held its student art show. “May the Art Be With You” featured creations from all grades in the district, preK-3 to 12. At the May the exhibition, works in various disciplines were displayed: advanced studio, advanced placement, studio, sculpture, ceramics, digital arts, drawing and painting. The works displayed were exquisite, and the district is very proud of our students and our fantastic art program and teachers.
Don’t miss the chance to see our award-winning music ensembles this spring. At Music in the Parks in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the NFHS choirs and bands recently took first place in Mixed Choir, Jazz Choir, Concert Band and Jazz Band! Our students also earned the Spirit de Corps Trophy for their “exemplary attitude of positive support and outstanding personal behavior throughout the festival,” a true honor. In addition, senior Christian Scarfone placed 1st in solo jazz performance. He won the Outstanding Soloist Award for his performance with the jazz ensemble on the drum set. He is a tuba player with our symphonic band and a multi-percussionist (quad toms/snare) with the marching band. You can catch the NFHS Spring Choir Concert on May 16 and the NFHS band at its concert on June 7.
The LaSalle Prep Robotics Team placed 3rd, 6th, 8th, and 9th place in the world in their respective divisions at the 2023 VEX IQ Robotics World Championships, April 25 through May 4 in Dallas, Texas. More than 6,500 teams from across the planet participated in the competition.
The World VEX IQ Robotics World Championships participants from LaSalle Prep are (the results listed are from the first day of competition at the event):
• “The French Toast Mafia” — Anelie Copelin, Lilliana Misterkiewics, 3rd place Design Division
• “The 2 Stouges” — Dominic Condino, Kyle Dean, 13th place Innovate Division
• “The Prestige” — Ryan Brady, Makayla Parise, Ian Aube, 23rd place Research Division
• “Robo Revenge” — Michael Mettler, Brodie Kennedy, Aiden Chase, 13th place Spirit Division
Remember that these rankings are among 6,500 teams from across the world! Quite an accomplishment for these prep school students from Niagara Falls.
NFCSD students dominate the athletic field as well. Congratulations to NFHS junior Ava White, a Wolverine softball player named WKBW-TV Channel 7’s High School Athlete of the Week, on April 21. White was recognized for her incredible softball talent, including a fastball that clocks in at 62 miles per hour. White was also recognized for her leadership on and off the field. She first became captain of Wolverine’s softball as a sophomore. White says her ultimate goal is to play for a division one college.
Sometimes it’s simple acts of kindness that make our students stand out.
Malaika Mubashar, a fifth-grader at GJ Mann Elementary, discovered that cancer patients at Roswell Park cannot receive real flowers as flowers are a possible infection risk. When she heard this, Malaika knew her craft of making paper flowers to give to Roswell patients would cheer them up. So she wrote a letter to GJ Mann Principal Italo Baldassare and asked him if she made paper flower bouquets would he drop them off at Roswell? Principal Baldassare told her he would, so Malaika and her friend, fourth-grader Rawan Omar went to work and made over 60 paper flower bouquets for the patients. The patients were grateful for the beautiful flowers to cheer them up. In addition, Malaika and Rawan experienced the satisfaction of helping others.
These NFCSD students and dozens of others are accomplishing great things. Take these stories with you, and be sure to share them to make it clear that NFCSD students did these things. Tell them that you would take our Niagara Falls students over any other students anywhere, any time.
