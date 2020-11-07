LAURRIE: Healthy Falls school budget despite pandemic

We face some harsh realities as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. It’s an unsettling and unusual time for our students, learning in either a hybrid or fully remote fashion. The Niagara Falls City School District has had to adapt to this new reality and we have done so with efficiency and smart planning. Our Board of Education created a sound 2020-21 budget that did not raise the tax levy for Niagara Falls residents, realizing that many people faced severe financial woes this year.
While COVID-19 constraints lowered our spending slightly, we continued to provide the best academic program possible for our students.
On Oct. 22, the district’s external auditors at Drescher & Melecki presented the Board of Education with their findings regarding the district’s financial position as of June 30. We are pleased to report for the last five years, revenues have continued to exceed expenditures and our budget is structurally sound.
Our school lunch program continues to thrive and operate without any audit findings. This occurred while serving 500,000 meals during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is critical for our public to know that while handling over $200 million of taxpayer money, the district did not have to respond to any financial concerns or questions. All of our funds, including the general, capital, grants and school lunch were adjudicated with an unqualified clean audit.
We rose to the occasion, keeping our district budget sound and maintaining an A- bond rating even during a pandemic and the loss of significant state aid.
I credit not only the Board of Education, but an outstanding district financial team. To have a stellar audit during these times, without casino money, increased COVID-19 costs and with no increase in the tax levy, is truly a significant accomplishment. Our Board of Education continues to lead with strong fiscal oversight while providing the best quality education.
Wishing you safe, healthy and happy Thanksgiving.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
