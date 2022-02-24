LAURRIE: Falls graduation rates see big improvement

The Niagara Falls High School class of 2021 began the school year with uncertainty. The world was still a masked place; at times, impairing speech and facial recognition. A host of music, art, sports and other activities were canceled or postponed. Remote learning often separated students from their friends.
There were questions about senior year rites of passage: “Will we have a prom?” “ How will it look?” “Will we have a graduation ceremony?”
Will Niagara Falls High School (NFHS) hold a graduation ceremony?
The answer to that question is an emphatic yes. NFHS held a fantastic ceremony at Art Calendrelli Stadium. The Niagara Falls City School District is proud to announce that we have increased our graduation rate by 10% over the previous year, from 67% to 77%. That’s a considerable increase, especially in a time of a global pandemic.
Here are details of the NFHS graduation results from the New York State Education Department:
The 4-Year Graduation Cohort is all the students who entered grade 9 in the same year. For this report, all students entered 9th grade in 2017.
Based on June 2021 graduation, 80% of NFHS white students graduated and 75% of NFHS African American students graduated. The New York state average for African American students is 77%.
Our aggregate percentage of students receiving a Regents diploma exceeds the New York state average by 1%,
This graduation rate for students with disabilities rose to 69% from 54%. This includes a student who awarded a Regents diploma with Advanced Designation for the first time.
The NFHS drop-out rate lowered to 13%. The drop-out rate was 25% the previous year. This is a significant improvement which we are proud of.
We still have a lot of work to do. The administrators, teachers, and all district staff strive to reach that 100% graduation rate. I would like to congratulate the faculty and staff for their efforts and hard work. Considering how thoughtful, kind, talented, involved, and energetic our student body is, that goal is most certainly attainable.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
