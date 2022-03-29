LAURRIE: Falls district springs ahead on its goals

As we begin the final quarter of the 2021/22 school year, changes are happening in the Niagara Falls City School District akin to the rebirth that spring symbolizes.
COVID-19 cases have dropped dramatically, and life is beginning to return to “normal” in significant ways. Masks have come off for those who choose to remove them, high school and prep school theatrical productions are back, spring sports are returning in full and we have our full graduation and senior class rites of passage already scheduled. For the class of 2020 and the class of 2021, graduation and other senior event plans were not finalized until May.
We survived the pandemic and not only that, we thrived. NFCSD forged ahead with new programs, and held events following every safety precaution as issued by the state Department of Health. The pandemic distraction and fear did not dissuade the NFCSD from these exceptional accomplishments this school year:
• NFCSD installed a state-of-the-art weapons detection system, the same system used by NFL teams such as the Buffalo Bills and Atlanta Falcons, Evolv Express Security Technology. It spots concealed weapons and other threats using advanced digital sensors and artificial intelligence. It can screen up to 3,600 people per hour, 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors. This will keep students moving along quicker.
NFCSD spent September and October with some school safety issues as students came back from being isolated for so long. It didn't escalate severely, but there was a physical element. Wand checks and bag searches for every student were put in place, a process that was taking 45 minutes to complete, almost a full period of instruction time. Evolv will keep students moving along quicker. The detectors are also moveable and will be used to handle security at outdoor events such as football games.
• Our Gaskill and LaSalle prep schools robotics teams are headed to the World VEX IQ Robotics Championships in Dallas on May 8. Currently, our prep school robotics teams rank 103, 112, 167, 215 and 259 in the world out of 3,186 teams. In New York, NFCSD robotics teams hold three number one spots and two number two spots. Our next steps are to register all five teams, scan their engineering notebooks, upload them to robotevents.com, and then schedule zoom meeting for each team with a judge to be interviewed prior to going on spring break.
• On April 4, NFCSD will hold a tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at 6 p.m. at Harry F. Abate Elementary. The program affords the district an opportunity to spread Dr. King’s message to stick to your dreams and to advocate for equal rights for all people. At the event, The district will present its annual MLK Jr. awards as follows:
• Spirit of Dr. King Award – Creating a Healthier Niagara
• Civil Rights Achievement Award – Rev. Fred Chambers
• Niagara Falls High School Youth Civil Rights Award – Andre Stokes
The Civil Rights Advocacy Award is a first-time award that will be presented posthumously to Tiffany Nalls-Ford, a beloved social worker at Abate Elementary who passed away last year.
The district is proud to be presenting this event in partnership with the National Federation for Just Communities, Inc.
• Finally, from March 29-31, 32 Niagara Falls High School students are taking a tour of historically Black colleges. By visiting different historically Black college campuses, we are hoping the students will be inspired by successful young adults that look like them. Ultimately, the trip will allow them to be exposed to different options when preparing for life after high school. The students will visit Howard University, Morgan State, Coppin State University, and Bowie State University. This will be a life-changing opportunity that is certain to leave a lasting impact.
It feels awesome to be back with safe academic environments, students experiencing and demonstrating their incredible talents, taking on new ventures and partnering with the community to celebrate so much that is good.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
