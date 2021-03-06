LAURRIE: Establishing 'Sister Schools' in Niagara Falls

The rapid adoption of hybrid and remote learning that is technology-based demonstrates the time is ripe for change in education. Niagara Falls City School District parents, guardians, teachers, and administrators are working on ways to address the education pandemic that has coincided with COVID-19.
To address the educational and psychological effects of COVID-19 on our school children I have established four goals for the 2021-22 school year:
• Move forward with Sister Schools
• Implement the Head Start program
• Make significant enhancements to the Niagara Falls High School Career Pathways
• Create a carefully planned return to school program
In a series of four articles, I will address each goal. This article addresses the Sister Schools initiative.
A Sister School is one school divided into two grade groups and located on separate campuses. Niagara Falls school officials believe it is the most effective way to carry students through Pre-K, elementary, and middle school, preparing them to succeed in high school and beyond.
Updated New York State Education Department (NYSED) learning standards, mental health education mandates, and social/emotional learning guidance complement the original vision for Sister Schools first proposed in 2018. The impact of COVID-19, particularly the anticipated learning loss and achievement gaps between groups, and the erosion of student/family stability and mental health make the Sister School framework a critical piece of the District’s recovery efforts.
Our test scores show that virtual-only learners, especially in grades pre-K through six, are beginning to fall behind students. Some hybrid students are also experiencing a decline in achievement over the last year.
The NFCSD Sister Schools primary learning centers will be Kalfas Magnet School and Niagara Street Elementary School for pre-kindergarten through grade two. Harry F. Abate Elementary School will house grades 3 through 6. The district chose these sites because they are nearby and attendance for all grades at each school is concerning. Harry F. Abate and Niagara Street are the two largest elementary schools, with ample space for special programming, and Kalfas was originally designed as a primary school building.
The new configuration of grade levels will allow for age-appropriate, specialized, theme-based programming at the Pre-Kindergarten to grade 2 schools, to include Reading Recovery and other intense remedial assistance and enrichment. Grades 3-6 curriculum will feature fine arts, including dance and theatre, career exploration, an introduction to skilled trades, and advanced STEM coursework. It would also feature appropriate social/emotional support for all students.
With Sister Schools there is a more efficient use of resources and personnel, more focused professional development for staff, and the potential ability to bus more students (the District is resetting bussing boundaries for the first time in several years), while decreasing tardiness and increasing attendance.
The NFCSD will host three Sister Schools virtual town halls from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9, Monday, March 25, and Wednesday, March 24. Parents will be given a phone number to text or call in their questions or concerns.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls School District.
