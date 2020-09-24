LAURRIE: Effective communication key to reopening schools

Schools districts across the nation faced a monumental task this year of reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’re all familiar with the news coverage of districts dealing with disagreements and confusion over reopening plans. Media attention is fixated on stories of squabbling over remote, hybrid, or full in-person learning and which method is the safest and most effective way to educate our children.
So how did Niagara Falls get the reopening right? We acknowledge parents and staff do not agree with everything in the Niagara Falls City School District’s hybrid plan. Yet constant dialogue with our board of education, unions, teachers, administrators and parents led to a transition back to school that has forged ahead with remarkable smoothness. The key that opened our school buildings was effective communication.
The Niagara Falls schools employ several modes of communication to reach all stakeholders. Daily YouTube updates on the district’s own YouTube channel provide back-to-school information, updates and policies. YouTube videos provided me a virtual face-to-face opportunity to calm fears, clear up confusion, and emphasize the need for patience and flexibility.
Daily superintendent autodialer calls emphasize our message. Parents concerned with bussing, cleanliness, social distancing, face coverings, etc. receive a daily telephone call that includes important information and reminders.
The Niagara Falls was among the first districts to create a COVID-19 webpage. In fact, Erie 1 BOCES cited the district’s COVID-19 webpage as an example of how a COVID-19 webpage should be constructed. Our COVID-19 webpage provides a myriad of information from how to contact teachers, to accessing online assignments, to how to screen your child each morning for any signs and symptoms of COVID. A daily “pop up” message appears as soon as a user logs on to our website. Pop ups are very brief snippets of highly important information. The COVID-19 page can be accessed by visiting the district’s website, www.nfschools.net.
Parents of school children are craving information at this unusual time. The unknown is scary. So we must provide many channels of authentic communication to assuage those fears. From the day schools were shuttered due to COVID-19, the NFCSD has made informing parents our first priority. Beyond the basics of how to access assignments and proper hand washing, our communications offer hope, encouragement and security.
The cooperation of the community during this crisis has been exceptional. Well done, Niagara Falls. Well done.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of the Niagara Falls City School District.
