LAURRIE: COVID-19 school closing's frequently asked questions

It is amazing to me how well we have all adjusted to the countless lifestyle changes that have occurred due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. I applaud the staff, parents and students of the Niagara Falls City School District for being flexible as we muddle through providing education in a whole new way. Many uncertainties remain and that can make people very anxious and ill at ease. The District absolutely understands and will never leave you in the dark. As soon as I have answers, I will pass them on to you.
What follows is a list of some of the most Frequently Asked Questions since schools closed in mid-March:
1. Will we be returning to school this year? — The District will follow the direction of Governor Andrew Cuomo and our New York State and Niagara County Health Department Officials. Please follow our website, daily auto-dialer calls, daily YouTube videos and our Facebook page for the latest information on this all-important question. We wish we could give you a definite date and we will as soon as we know. Right now, unfortunately, we have to live with the uncertainty.
2. Can we register for PreK-3 and PreK-4 or are we too late? — It is not too late to register. We will be extending the deadline, resending all of the registration forms, and having registration office hours once the mandate for social distancing is removed. We plan on having 440 seats in PreK-4 and 250 seats in PreK-3 available for next year.
3. Will we start the year over if we do not return? — No, this school year will finish in June 2020. If we do not return, principals will review every student and move them forward unless there needs to be further consideration after consulting the child's teacher and parent.
4. Will the assignments I completed at home be graded and scored? — All work will be reviewed for effort and proficiency. The traditional grading system may be suspended during this time. We are looking for all students to give their best effort. Incomplete (I), Proficiency (P) and Mastery (M) will be assessed.
5. How are we helping Special Education students? — We recognize the need to help all children. Individual special education teachers are providing modifications, varied assignments and feedback. Since occupational and physical therapy sessions require more direct contact with students, and that is not possible during this time of social distancing, these services will be reviewed at a later time.
6. What if I can't get online to access my assignments? — You may utilize hard copy packets. The packets mirror the online work. If you are having difficulty with access, please contact your school principal.
7. Will we have the prom, class day and graduation? — We respect the importance of these "Rites of Passage.” However, health and safety will come first. If it is not possible to conduct these events on the day/time they were scheduled, we may seek an alternative time. Different activities or ways of celebrating these important events may occur. We will also be seeking input from students on alternatives if this was to occur.
8. Where can I go if I need information or help? — Our website, www.nfschools.net has it all. Please click on the COVID-19 tab.
The Niagara Falls City School District students, staff and parents have accomplished much to be proud of in the past few weeks. Please stay in tune with us. Our bricks and mortar buildings may be closed, but the spirit of the District is not. We are the heartbeat of the community and we are prepared to do whatever it takes to keep our community safe, informed and calm as we wait out this crisis. Be well.
Mark Laurrie is the superintendent of schools for the Niagara Falls School District.
